Chrono vs DJ Alok vs K: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for aggressive players

To earn a lot of kills in Free Fire MAX, players should adopt an aggressive playstyle. This will help them rush opponents better and ensure that every fight will result in securing an elimination.

While gun skills, weapon combinations, and other factors will determine how successful the strategy is, characters play the most crucial role. Their abilities can be used to a devastating effect in battle.

Three amazing characters in Free Fire MAX that may fit the role are Chrono, DJ Alok, and K. They all have excellent abilities and are very popular in-game. However, only one of them is perfect to be used by aggressive players. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Chrono, DJ Alok, and K in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono's ability

Chrono's ability, Time Turner, creates an impenetrable shield for the user. When activated, a dome-shaped force shield appears, which lasts for six seconds and can absorb up to 800 damage. While within the shield, players are unable to shoot at opponents outside. Once used, the ability takes 120 seconds to cool down.

Chrono in combat

Despite the nerf, Chrono can indeed be used aggressively in Free Fire MAX. However, due to the limitations, the strategies and tactics that can be implemented are limited. Nevertheless, with a bit of maneuvering and tactfulness, players can take on opponents with ease.

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's ability, Drop The Beat, provides the user with HP recovery and speed boosts. When activated, an aura is created, and allies within recover 5HP/second and move faster by 15%. The aura lasts for 10 seconds and requires 45 seconds to cool down once used.

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok's aura enables the player to take a few risks during combat. With an active healing ability and movement speed boost, getting in and out of a battle will be easy. Although the character is better suited to play a support role, players can use him aggressively to an extent.

K's ability

K's ability, Master Of All, allows the user to control their EP. It has two modes called Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In Jiu-jitsu, the user can convert EP to HP rapidly. All allies near the user that have EP will get a 500% conversion rate. In Psychology mode, the user recovers 3EP/second. Max EP is also increased to 250.

K in combat

When it comes to solo characters in Free Fire MAX, K is the best there is. His ability allows him to be self-sufficient and go on the offensive with ease. With potentially unlimited EP and healing, players can play aggressively without the fear of dying.

Verdict

Although DJ Alok and Chrono are good for an aggressive player, K is by far the best in Free Fire MAX. His ability allows the user to focus on attacking opponents without the need to stop and heal. When combined with other aggressive abilities such as Falcon Fervor and Sustained Raids, the user can maximize damage output in-game.

In addition to being used in combination with other abilities, K on his own is also a force to be reckoned with. As long as the player can keep the EP to its maximum, healing to full HP will not be an issue.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

