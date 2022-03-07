Chrono vs Kelly vs Wolfrahh: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for aggressive players?

Most players in Free Fire MAX adopt a cautious route in-game. They move about carefully and avoid combat as much as possible. Fights can only occur if they are forced into one or eliminate an opponent from moving towards the safe zone.

However, on the other side of the playstyle spectrum, some go out of their way to attack opponents. Their main goal in the match is to get as many kills as possible.

To achieve this task, players need every tactical edge available. This includes having characters suited for the playstyle. Three such good characters for the job are Chrono, Kelly, and Wolfrahh. But who among them is the best? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Chrono, Kelly, Wolfrahh in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono

Chrono's ability in Free Fire MAX allows the user to defend themselves from intense attacks. It is called Time Turner and, when activated, creates a force field with 800 HP that lasts for six seconds. After being used, it takes 120 seconds to cool down.

When within this force field, players will take no damage and will inflict damage on those on the outside. Although the force field can be broken, inflicting 800 damage in six seconds is easier said than done in normal situations.

Chrono is majorly used defensively in combat. However, aggressive players can make good use of the force field to push opponents into corners or apply pressure on them.

Kelly

Kelly's ability in Free Fire MAX gives her a huge tactical boost in combat. It is called Dash, and it permanently increases the character's sprinting speed by 6% in-game.

While the bonus movement speed may not be useful on its own, it allows the player to swiftly get into a better position during combat and secure better firing angles as well.

Furthermore, the increased speed makes it harder for enemies to shoot accurately. Aggressive players can use this ability to run circles around their opponents and confuse them in combat.

Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh has one of the unique combat abilities in Free Fire MAX. It is called Limelight and is activated when the user gains kills or viewers. In essence, offensive and defensive bonuses are gained with an increase in kills or viewers.

Damage taken from headshots is decreased by 30%, while damage inflicted to limbs increases by 20%. This weird combo allows players to take risks in battle and rush opponents with ease.

If a player can secure a good number of kills, they will become unstoppable in combat by the end-game begins. Given the high damage reduction, headshots will not prove to be fatal.

Verdict

Although Chrono offers a balanced playstyle and allows the user to switch between playing defensively and offensively, Wolfrahh is better in every way. Damage output and reduction enable the user to play super-aggressively in-game.

As long as the user secures multiple kills, they will deal much damage during combat. With skillful maneuvering and tactfulness, obtaining a Booyah will be easy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Srijan Sen