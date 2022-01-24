Chrono vs Moco vs K: Who is the best Free Fire character in 2022?

When it comes to picking the best characters in Free Fire, there's a lot to take into consideration. Depending on playstyle, strategy, and experience in-game, each player's choice will be different.

Nevertheless, a few popular characters such as Chrono, Moco, and K are among those who are frequently picked. However, only one of them can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Comparing Chrono, Moco, and K in Free Fire on their abilities and combat usage

1) Chrono

Ability

When it comes to holding ground and defending positions in the game, few are as good as Chrono. His ability, called Time Turner, allows players to create a force field that blocks 800 damage.

It lasts for 6 seconds and has a cooldown time of 120 seconds after being used. When within this forcefield, players take no damage and can deal no damage to those outside it.

Combat usage

Chrono plays a defensive role in combat. His force field can be used to block opponents' attacks and keep the team safe. In certain situations, the character can also be used to draw fire from the enemy, allowing teammates to attack the enemies' flank.

2) Moco

Ability

Moco relies on her advanced technology to keep a watchful eye on the battlefield. Her ability Hacker's Eye can mark and track targets during combat. This information can then be shared with the squad.

The ability activates when the user shoots an enemy. They remain highlighted for 5 seconds and are visible to all teammates. The ability has no cooldown time and can be used constantly.

Combat usage

Thanks to Moco's Hacker's Eye, teammates will be able to gain a tactical edge in combat. Being able to spot the enemy will allow the team to easily target and shoot them.

3) K

Ability

K's mastery of the mystical arts allows him to control the ebb and flow of EP. His ability is divided into two parts called Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode. When Jiu-jitsu mode is active, his ability can rapidly heal players. Those within 6 meters of the user will have their EP converted to HP at a 500% rate.

When in Psychology mode, the user will recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds. Additionally, the ability increases the max EP up to 250. However, switching between the modes takes a second.

Combat usage

When teammates have EP to spare and need rapid healing, no other Free Fire character compares to K. If executed correctly, the entire squad can be healed to full health in seconds.

Verdict

Although all three Free Fire characters are useful in Free Fire, in terms of sustainable utility, K shines the brightest. His ability allows the user to rapidly heal by just using EP.

Since EP regenerates passively, the need to find mushrooms or inhalers is completely removed. Combined with other abilities that help in combat, players can dominate the battlefield using K.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan