Chrono vs Shirou vs Thiva: Which Free Fire character is better in April 2022?

With every Free Fire update, more characters are added to the roster. However, this does not mean that older ones become obsolete. They are still viable in the game and can be used for numerous combat situations. Three such characters are Chrono, Shirou, and Thiva.

Their abilities offer players a lot of support and strategic value for squad and solo play. However, given how distinct each character is, who among them is the best and will give players an edge in battle? Read on to find out.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Chrono, Shirou, and Thiva in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono

Chrono is best used as a defensive or supporting character in Free Fire. His ability, Time Turner, is one of the strongest in the game and can keep an entire squad safe. When activated, a dome-shaped force field with 800 hit points is created. This lasts for four seconds and stops all incoming fire.

Given how durable the force field is, players can use it to block rush attacks or explosive damage. However, the downside to this ability is that once the force field ends, it takes 180 seconds to cool down. This will leave players vulnerable to counterattacks.

Shirou

Shirou's ability is called Damage Delivered and is activated when the character is shot by an enemy within 80 meters. The enemy responsible for shooting is marked for six seconds. The first shot fired on this target by the user within the marked duration will yield 50% armor penetration damage.

Given the extra damage this ability does, it is one of the best in Free Fire, provided the user can utilize it swiftly. However, the ability is not suited for most combat situations. Furthermore, given that it has a cooldown time of 25 seconds, it cannot be effectively used in combat.

Thiva

Thiva is a great support unit to have in Free Fire. His ability, Vital Vibes, gives players the capability to help-up fallen allies 10% faster. This is very important in combat situations as they will be able to get back into the fight sooner. As a reward for helping up allies successfully, the user recovers 15HP in five seconds.

Although this ability is very useful in squad mode, the character is rendered useless in solo. Furthermore, if one squad member has Dimitri, carrying Thiva's ability will make no sense. For all these reasons, using Thiva is very optional in most matches.

Verdict

When choosing between Chrono, Shirou, and Thiva, the parameters taken into consideration are based on utility. Although Shirou and Thiva have their uses in combat, Chrono outshines them in every way. While armor penetration and increased help-up speed are good, an impenetrable shield is infinitely better.

Although Chrono is no longer the most aggressive character in the game, he can be used to support his squad in combat. Once his ability has been maxed out, the cooldown time is reduced to 120 seconds. This will allow the player to use his ability more frequently during combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu