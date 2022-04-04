5 tips to use gloo walls for winning close combats in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players often wonder and banter over what the most useful item in the game is. In the majority of cases, players tend to lean favorably towards gloo walls as they can be used in defensive and even during offensive situations. However, unless players adopt smart strategies to use them, they will not realize their full potential.

During close combat situations, gloo walls can help provide a lot of protection to players and can also be used strategically to outsmart all opponents. They can intercept bullets and keep enemies away by creating makeshift barriers. However, to master the item, a lot of practice will be needed.

Follow these tips to win close-range fights using gloo walls in Free Fire MAX

5) Smart placements

Gloo walls essentially act as a cover for Free Fire MAX players to hide behind while enemies charge at them. Even though it may seem like these gloo walls don’t have any drawbacks, that is far from the truth. These start becoming more prominent when players do not use them smartly.

Ducking behind a gloo wall can make it very predictable for enemies to find the positioning of a player. The best way to counter this problem is to set up a gloo wall somewhere around hardcover. This will help keep players safe from enemy fire and give them ample space to move around and try out different strategies.

4) Ensure safety by using gloo walls against rushing enemies

As mentioned earlier, if utilized correctly, gloo walls can be used effectively for both offensive and defensive purposes in Free Fire MAX. Understanding the defensive mechanisms of gloo walls is fairly simple. However, players need to have a very rational and safety-first approach when using it during an attack.

When a player is defending, they will want to place the gloo wall as close to themselves as possible. However, when rushing opponents, gloo walls should be placed far away to block their vision and make it easy to advance. Players can even use snipers to pin ambush opponents who have lost line of sight.

3) Use gloo walls to block doors and windows

Players can oftentimes find themselves in precarious situations and get pinned down by their enemies in Free Fire MAX. This can especially happen when there is no restriction or deterrent in the path of the opponents, while they are attacking players. Just taking refuge in buildings and closed spaces will not be enough.

Players need to strengthen their defense by using a gloo wall. A well-placed gloo wall should be enough to stop enemies in their tracks. They can be used in a multitude of ways to block off enemies. This can be done by blocking spaces such as stairs, windows, doors, and other entry points.

2) Layering can block any penetration of the gloo wall

Although highly durable, a gloo wall can be taken down with relative ease if enemies are using grenades and specific guns like the M82B Sniper. However, there’s a way for this fiasco to be avoided in Free Fire MAX.

By layering or placing two gloo walls in front of each other, players can create a buffer zone for defense. If one gloo wall falls, the other will still stand strong and offer protection. In this scenario, the player will have higher odds of survival and can either retreat or fight back.

1) Crouch, while using gloo walls

One of the most common mistakes Free Fire MAX players tend to make is using gloo walls when standing upright. This can become detrimental for players, especially in close combat situations where they may end up dead in a split second due to enemy shotgun fire.

Planting gloo walls while crouching down can help players produce an ideal defense, during close combat. Crouching can deceive enemies and make it hard for them to figure out the player’s positioning. This element of surprise can help players to withdraw from risky situations comfortably.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

