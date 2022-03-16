Dimitri vs DJ Alok vs Elite Hayato: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for beginners?

Choosing a character in Free Fire MAX can get confusing. With different price points, utility value, and playstyles, picking the right one as a beginner is next to impossible.

Dimitri, DJ Alok, and Elite Hayato are three of the best characters in the game. However, given their traits and mechanics, only one of them will be the easiest to understand and master. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Dimitri, DJ Alok, and Elite Hayato in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Dimitri

Dimitri might be a support-class character in Free Fire MAX, but he's no pushover in battle. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, allows him to sustain his squad in a gunfight.

The moment his ability is activated, a 3.5-meter wide aura is created, which lasts for 15 seconds. Those within will recover 3HP/second. However, what makes this ability so powerful is that it allows downed teammates to self-recover.

Given the tactical support that Dimitri brings to battle, he is one of the best characters for beginners to pick. The only downside is that his ability takes a minute to cool down before being used again.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the oldest and most revered characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, helps to easily carry the entire squad through the fires of combat.

When activated, a 5-meter wide aura is created, which lasts for 10 seconds. In this timeframe, those within the aura will be healed by 5HP/second and move 15% faster.

Thanks to these buffs, the entire squad will be able to fight more effectively in any situation. Additionally, with a low cooldown time of 45 seconds, this ability can be used frequently in combat.

Elite Hayato

Elite Hayato or Awakened Hayato is one of the deadliest characters in Free Fire MAX. He features two abilities called Bushido and Art Of Blades. Both are passive and have no cooldown time.

Bushido increases armor penetration by 10% for every loss of 10% HP. This allows the user to bypass armor and deal damage to their opponents with ease. The Art Of Blades provides 3.5% frontal damage reduction for every 10% loss in HP.

Combining these two traits allows the character to be used as an aggressive rusher. With a bit of slick maneuvering and strategy, enemies will not stand a chance in close-range combat.

Verdict

Dimitri, DJ Alok, and Elite Hayato are all amazing characters in Free Fire MAX. However, when taking into concern the learning curve and the 'easy to understand' factor, DJ Alok is the best pick for beginners.

His ability requires no prerequisites to function and is good for solo players as well. With a bit of tweaking and the right ability combinations, he can also be used aggressively. This not only makes him flexible in combat but also worth the price.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu