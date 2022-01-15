Dimitri vs Elite Kelly vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Adopting an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire takes a lot of practice and patience. While skills and in-game weapon choices play a huge role, using the right character will also have a definite impact.

Three such characters are Dimitri, Elite Kelly, and K.

All of them are well suited to an aggressive playstyle. However, only one of them is the best. This article compares the three based on their combat usage and abilities.

Detailed comparison of Dimitri vs Elite Kelly vs K in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) Dimitri

Ability

Dimitri's ability in Free Fire is called "Healing Heartbeat" and is a lifesaver in-game. When activated, a 3.5-meter healing zone is created that lasts for 15 seconds. Teammates inside the healing zone recover 3 HP/Second and self-recover when downed. Once used, the ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Combat usage

Dimitri's role in combat is to support and heal the team. When teammates get knocked down or get injured during a gunfight, his ability can help them get back on their feet.

2) Elite Kelly

Ability

Elite Kelly's ability in Free FIre is called "Deadly Velocity" and gives the user an edge in combat. It's a passive ability and grants the user 6% increased running speed. Additionally, after sprinting for four seconds, the first shot on target deals 106% bonus damage.

Combat usage

Elite Kelly's role in combat is to flank opponents and inflict high damage. Given her speed, opponents will find it hard to shoot at her. Users can use this speed to circle the enemy and land devastating high-damage dealing shots.

3) K

Ability

K's ability in Free Fire is called "Master of All" and focuses on the user's EP. It has two modes called "Jiu-jitsu" and "Psychology." In Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within 6-meters get a 500% increase in EP conversion speed, while in Psychology mode, the user recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds. Max EP is also increased to 250.

Combat usage

K's role in combat is that of a healer and survivor. Given his large reserves of EP, he can self-heal indefinitely during a match. If teammates have EP stored, the user can use his ability to convert it to HP rapidly.

Verdict

When it comes to aggressive playstyles, all three characters can be used quite efficiently. However, when talking about self-sustainability and staying alive, K is by far the best choice.

Thanks to his ability to heal, players need not focus on finding medkits in-game. Additionally, with high EP recovery, the need to find mushrooms and inhalers is altogether removed. This allows players to engage with opponents at will.

To improve his combat prowess and powers of survival, players could use his ability in conjunction with D-Bee's "Bullet Beats," Maro's "Falcon Fervor," and Hayato's "Bushido."

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha