DJ Alok vs Skyler: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for beginners in March 2022?

In Free Fire MAX, DJ Alok and Skyler are arguably two of the best characters. Their abilities are powerful and come into use in nearly every situation. However, which one of them is best for beginners?

With so many parameters to consider alongside the learning curve, which one of these meta-characters is easier to master? Read on to find out.

Breaking down DJ Alok and Skyler in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is a support character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows users to heal and provide speed buffs to the entire squad. Once activated, those within the aura will recover five hit points per second and move 15% faster for 10 seconds.

Even though Alok is meant to be used as a support character in combat, he can be used aggressively as well. This makes him highly versatile and flexible in battle. With a bit of practice, players can charge into the enemy's ranks with the character.

Furthermore, with a low cooldown time of 45 seconds, his ability can be used very frequently. This will give gamers an edge in combat and allow them to secure more Booyahs with ease.

Skyler

Skyler is best described as a specialist-type character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, focuses on breaking down gloo walls. Once activated, a sonic wave is created, which travels 100 meters and can destroy up to five gloo walls.

In addition to breaking down gloo walls, his ability also grants HP regeneration, triggered by simply placing a gloo wall. These two perks combined allow Skyler to be self-sufficient and be used aggressively in combat.

With a few support abilities added to the combo build, the character will be largely unstoppable in most fights. He can also be used in team fights to harass the enemy and leave them defenseless.

Verdict

When it comes to choosing between these two characters in Free Fire MAX, players must first decide on their role in combat. Given how diverse DJ Alok and Skyler are, saying one is better than the other would be wrong.

Both characters are suitable for beginners and are easy to master. However, when it comes to utility, DJ Alok does have a slight edge over Skyler. Given that his ability benefits the entire team, there is more utility in some instances.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer