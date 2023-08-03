Abhinav Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Abhinav Dubey, commonly known as Abhinav Gaming, is an Indian content creator who uploads videos about Garena Free Fire. He has been running his YouTube channel for the last couple of years, and his content is enjoyed by thousands of viewers. At present, his subscriber and view counts stand at 316 thousand and 20 million, respectively.

Abhinav Gaming also actively streams on Facebook, where he has amassed 300 thousand followers.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in the nation are recommended to refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they can enjoy the MAX version since it is not prohibited.

Abhinav Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Abhinav Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 396562496, and his ID level is 79. He is the leader of the “GANGSTER” guild, whose Guild ID is 62977428.

The player currently ranks Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 34 and Silver III in CS-Ranked Season 20. The stats that he maintains are as follows:

BR Career

BR Career stats of Abhinav Gaming within the game (Image via Garena)

Abhinav Gaming has competed in 2369 solo matches, bagging 196 victories and a win rate of 8.27%. With 3720 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.71.

The content creator has also played 3410 duo matches, securing 447 Booyahs for a win rate of 13.10%. He has 7257 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.45 in the mode.

Abhinav Gaming has won 2671 of 12374 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 21.58%. He has 32066 kills, making his K/D ratio 3.30.

BR Ranked

These are Abhinav Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Abhinav Gaming has played a single solo match in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 34 but has failed to win or get a kill.

The YouTuber also has 15 wins in 29 ranked duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 51.72%. With a K/D ratio of 8.79, he has 123 frags to his name.

Abhinav Gaming has engaged in 77 ranked squad matches, winning 17 times for a win rate of 22.07%. He has accumulated 217 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Note: Abhinav Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article. They will change as he continues to play more matches within the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Abhinav Gaming started content creation and livestreaming on YouTube a couple of years ago. His oldest video on the platform was posted in May 2019. He currently has 620 uploads, and the most popular one is a video about DJ Alok with 1.4 million views.

According to Social Blade, Abhinav Gaming has acquired 13.689 thousand views over the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has fallen by one thousand in the same period.

