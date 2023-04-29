Ely2’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Ely2 is a renowned Free Fire content creator who uploads videos about the game in Spanish. He is primarily known for his gameplay-based content, and fans enjoy watching him showcase his incredible skills, aim, and movement inside the game. Over the years, he has accumulated great numbers on his YouTube channel, with his subscriber count currently standing at 918K and his view count surpassing the mark of 77 million.

The creator also has 12K followers on Facebook and 33.9K followers on Instagram. Here is a detailed look at his in-game profile.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban applied to Free Fire, players from the nation should stay away from playing the game. However, they can enjoy the MAX version since it wasn’t suspended.

Exploring Ely2’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ely2’s Free Fire ID is 100762743, and his IGN in the game is C4X ELY2✓. He is the leader of the CALM4TEX✓ guild, whose Guild ID is 69976446.

The player is currently ranked Gold III in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum II in CS-Ranked Season 18, respectively. His stats in the battle royale title are listed below:

BR Career

Ely2's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ely2 has played 3633 solo games and has 346 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 9.52%. He has garnered 7923 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.41.

The content creator has also participated in 2531 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 335 games, making his win rate 13.23%. With 6741 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.07.

The YouTuber has made 6267 appearances in the squad mode and has 1023 victories, retaining a win rate of 16.32%. He has 16335 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.11.

BR Ranked

Ely2's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ely2 has competed in one solo match in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season but has failed to win. He has killed two enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Apart from this, he has not played any duo or squad matches.

CS Career

Ely2's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ely2 has featured in 5626 Clash Squad matches and has 2958 victories, possessing a win rate of 52.58%. He has killed 25406 enemies for a KDA of 1.71.

Note: Ely2’s stats were recorded when writing the article (April 29, 2023). The stats above will change as he continues to engage in more matches.

Ely2’s monthly income

Details of Ely2's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Ely2’s monthly income through YouTube is between $5.4K and $86.3K. His yearly earnings range from $64.7K to $1 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Ely2 has been posting Free Fire-based content for quite a while now and has gained a considerable fanbase. He currently has 271 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has 2.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, Ely2 has gained 138K subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also increased by 21.565 million.

Besides his primary channel, Ely2 runs another channel named “Ely2 CH”. It features 98.9K subscribers and 2.8 million views.

