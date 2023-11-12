Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event guide: Get double Diamonds in November 2023

The fan-favorite Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event has once again returned to the battle royale title as one of its marquee events celebrating Diwali. It provides a bonus of up to 2,000 Diamonds when you meet certain purchase requirements, effectively reducing the cost of that in-game currency by half.

The new event was released on November 11, 2023, and will be around for a week before it ends on November 17, 2023. Thus, you may quickly avail of the offer to fill your account with in-game currency. Here is everything you need to know about the newest addition.

Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event explained

Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up operates in a fashion similar to any other in-game top-up event, providing additional incentives so you can make in-app purchases. However, the key difference here lies in the fact that you receive Diamonds through the new inclusion instead of traditional cosmetics.

100% Bonus Top-Up event requirements (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event comes with the following requirements and bonuses:

Purchase 100 Diamonds: Get free 100 Diamonds

Purchase 300 Diamonds: Get free 200 Diamonds

Purchase 500 Diamonds: Get free 200 Diamonds

Purchase 1,000 Diamonds: Get free 500 Diamonds

Purchase 2,000 Diamonds: Get free 1000 Diamonds

Price of Diamonds (Image via Garenaa0

You can purchase any of the following packs to fulfill at least one of those requirements:

100 Diamonds for INR 80

310 Diamonds for INR 240

520 Diamonds for INR 400

1,060 Diamonds for INR 800

2,180 Diamonds for INR 1,600

5,600 Diamonds for INR 4,000

Given the interconnectedness of the requirements, you can purchase the 2,180 Diamonds pack for INR 1,600 to become eligible for all of this event's rewards. In this case, you will secure a total of 4,180 Diamonds — including the bonus that provides the maximum value.

You may purchase smaller quantities of Diamonds during this event. However, the bonus you get in this case will also be smaller.

Steps to participate in Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up to receive double Diamonds

You can follow the steps given below to participate in the new event and receive twice the Diamonds:

Step 1: Access your account and open the in-game top-up center.

Access your account and open the in-game top-up center. Step 2: Purchase the required quantity of Diamonds to meet the threshold. Once the transaction is complete, you will be eligible for double Diamonds.

Purchase the required quantity of Diamonds to meet the threshold. Once the transaction is complete, you will be eligible for double Diamonds. Step 3: Access the event section and select the 100% Bonus Top-Up option from the menu.

Access the event section and select the 100% Bonus Top-Up option from the menu. Step 4: Press the claim button on the right side to claim the bonus.

You should not overlook the opportunity to participate in the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event, especially if you wish to purchase Diamonds in the coming weeks. Buying that currency now will net you 2x Diamonds compared to standard purchases.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and thus, players from the country should refrain from playing it. They may instead play the available MAX version or wait for the release of the recently announced Indian version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.