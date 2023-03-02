Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get MAC10 – Mind’s Eye and Techno Sickle (MAX version)

The recent leaks about the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel have turned out to be true again, and the Luck Royale is back in the battle royale game. As the leaks predicted, the Luck Royale features two exciting grand prizes: MAC10 – Mind’s Eye and Techno Sickle.

Unlike many previous iterations of the Luck Royale, the first spin is not available for free. Only players with diamonds in their wallets can get the rewards from the prize pool.

MAC10 – Mind’s Eye and Techno Sickle released in Free Fire MAX as part of the Faded Wheel

The new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel comprising the MAC10 – Mind’s Eye and Techno Sickle is underway on the Indian server. It started on March 2, 2023. Since it is a Luck Royale event, all the rewards must be paid for, and the event will remain accessible to players until March 8, 2023.

The event features eight other rewards besides the gun and melee weapon skin. However, you may not acquire all of them, as this Luck Royale requires players to remove two undesired rewards before making the spin.

The list of rewards in the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

The prize pool of the ongoing Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel comprises the following set of rewards:

MAC10 – Mind’s Eye

Melody Blast parachute

Techno Sickle

Full Stealth Backpack

Cube Fragment

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023)

Diamond Royale Voucher

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Pet Food

The first spin is priced at nine diamonds. The cost of getting the rewards will gradually increase, with the final eight spins costing 499 diamonds. This can be attributed to the fact that the individual items will not be repeated, which increases the prospects of obtaining grand prizes.

The overall cost of acquiring eight items, including the gun skin and sickle, is just 1082 diamonds.

Steps to get MAC10 – Mind’s Eye and Techno Sickle

Here is a detailed set of instructions that you can follow to get yourself the mythic gun skin and melee weapon skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and head to the Luck Royale section by pressing the option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: A long list of events will be displayed on the screen, and you have to select the option that reads "Mind’s Eye MAC10."

Remove the two undesired items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As with any Faded Wheel, select two unwanted rewards from the 10 available options and confirm the selection.

Step 4: Once the prize pool has been determined, you can make the desired number of spins to obtain the available items.

All eight rewards are guaranteed in eight spins, which is a good deal given the rarity of the items. The mythic MAC10 – Mind’s Eye and Techno Sickle can be equipped via the Armory tab in the weapon section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes