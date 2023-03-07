Free Fire Gold Rush: How to get permanent bundles, emotes, and more (MAX version)

Garena has unleashed yet another brand new Luck Royale called Gold Rush into Free Fire MAX, which has the community buzzing. The latest addition to the battle royale title is loaded with a bevy of premium in-game items, including multiple outfits, emotes, and weapon skins.

As the name directly suggests, players can acquire these exclusive items from the gacha by spending gold to make spins. The fact that users don’t need to spend any real money on gold, as it can be acquired within the game, creates a win-win situation.

New Free Fire MAX Gold Rush Luck Royale starts on the Indian server

The new Gold Rush was added in Free Fire MAX on March 7, 2023, and is set to be available to individuals until March 20, 2023. During this time, players can make spins using gold instead of diamonds to obtain an item from the prize pool randomly.

While a single spin costs 500 gold, you can make a set of 11 spins for 5000 gold, which is certainly a good deal. While no fixed probability is associated with obtaining a particular item, the Luck quotient increases with every skin.

This increases your chances of getting the grand prize. However, it will reset once you have received the prizes.

New Gold Rush features a plethora of attractive rewards (Image via Garena)

The new Gold Rush event contains the following items:

Bullet Dance Bundle

Frosty Beach Bundle

The Aurous Ascension Bundle

Meow Pro Pitcher Bundle

Mind it!

Bring it On!

Swordfish

Pan – Sauce Swagger

Reindeer Backpack

Swordsman Legends Loot Box

Secret Clue

Bonfire

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

In addition to these items, players are also eligible for extra rewards for making a particular number of spins during the week. The details of the same are as follows:

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate – 20x Spins

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate – 60x Spins

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate – 100x Spins

These Weapon Loot Crates enhance the value offered in the Luck Royale slightly.

Steps to collect free rewards from Free Fire MAX Gold Rush

You may follow the steps provided in the section below to get the rewards from the newly added Gold Rush Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and load up the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Select the Gold Rush option from the list of available options.

Make spins using gold to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins until you have acquired the preferred item.

After acquiring the cosmetics, you can equip most of them from the vault during weapon skin through its respective section.

Moreover, there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular reward from Luck Royale, and some users might have to spend thousands of gold to get their preferred rewards. Nonetheless, it is the perfect avenue for users to shell out their previously collected gold.

