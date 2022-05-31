Free Fire ID name and signature tricks: How to get invisible and colored text in the game

Users in Free Fire are inclined to have stylish names and profiles to differentiate themselves from others and give the impression that they are cool. As a result, they are commonly on the hunt for special tricks that they can incorporate for the same purpose.

Two of the most common options are invisible names and colorful signatures. In the former, individuals will need to include Braille symbols and Unicode 3164, while for the latter, they will need to use hex codes.

Free Fire ID name and signature tricks: How to get invisible and colored text

Invisible name

As previously stated, the invisible name trick will entail the usage of Braille symbols and Unicode 3164. The following are the steps to use them:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to any website that offers Unicode 3164. Then, users should copy it into their device’s ‘Notes’ app.

Gamers must place the Braille symbols beside Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Next, they have to paste random Braille symbols next to the U+3164. This has to be done as Braille symbols act as invisible characters in-game.

Step 3: Finally, the entire text can be copied and used while changing the name in Free Fire.

Steps to change name

To change the name, these are the steps that gamers can follow:

Step 1: Boot up the game and visit the profile section by clicking on the top-left corner.

Users can open the name change option in Free Fire by clicking here (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Tap on the icon next to the existing nickname to open the’ Change Nickname’ dialog box.

Step 3: Enter the earlier created invisible name text into the text field and press the ‘390 diamonds’ option.

Alternatively, a name change card can also be used by players to change their names.

Colorful signature

To create a colorful signature, users may follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, they must head to their in-game profile. Players can tap on this icon to open the ‘Profile Info’ dialog box:

To open the Profile Info box, gamers will have to click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, individuals should tap on the ‘Signature’ option below the ‘Mode’ option.

Enter the required hex code in square brackets (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, individuals can paste the hex code for the required color before their signature. It is essential to keep in mind that they must only paste the code in square brackets – [ ]

Unlike invisible names, which cost diamonds, players will not be required to pay any in-game currency to modify their signatures in the game. As a result, they should not be concerned about making any mistakes as they will be able to change it as many times as they like.

Common hex codes for colors to create a colorful signature

These are the hex codes for some of the colors that users can use in their signatures:

1) Red: FF0000

2) Green: 008000

3) Blue: 0000FF

4) Purple: 800080

5) Silver: C0C0C0

6) Fuchsia: FF00FF

7) Orange: FFA500

8) Aqua: 00FFFF

9) Maroon: 800000

10) Yellow: FFFF00

Note: Users hailing from India must not download or play Free Fire on their devices due to the government-imposed ban. Instead, they may play Free Fire MAX, which wasn’t suspended in the country.

