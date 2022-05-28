How to get invisible ID name in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

Players have always shown a great deal of interest in the area pertaining to nicknames in Free Fire MAX. They have done all they can to distinguish themselves from the massive crowd within a particular match, including the use of symbols and different fonts.

Usage of invisible names has recently emerged as a popular trend in the gaming community, and most users are interested in following the same. However, many are unaware of the procedure to get this type of nickname.

Having said that, individuals should carefully go through the following sections to learn more about how they can get an invisible name in Free Fire MAX.

How to get the invisible name in Free Fire MAX (after OB34 update)

To generate an invisible name, gamers will need to use Unicode 3164 (U+3164), also known as the Hangul Filler and Braille Symbols. Below is a list of the steps that they will need to follow to complete the same process:

Step 1: Individuals should open a web browser and search for Unicode 3164. After reaching the relevant website, they may copy the Hangul Filler and paste it into their device's 'Notes' app.

Step 2: In the next step, users can enter any Braille symbol beneath the earlier copied U+3164. They will be able to find these symbols on the internet readily.

Generally, these Braille characters are used as they do not show up in the game and act as invisible characters. Readers can visit this link to find some examples.

Step 3: Finally, players may copy the entire text and paste it while changing their in-game name within Free Fire MAX. Completing this procedure will lead to an invisible name in the game.

Note: It is important to emphasize that this trick to get the invisible name is working at the moment. However, this may not work forever and could get patched by the developers in the future.

Detailed steps that gamers can follow to change their names

Changing the IGN in Free Fire MAX is an expensive business and entails dishing out 390 diamonds. Consequently, users should take extra care while amending their nicknames in the battle royale title.

Gamers may follow the steps given below to alter their IGN:

Step 1: After logging into their account in Free Fire MAX, players may access their profile by clicking on the banner.

Step 2: The next step for users is to access their profile settings by clicking on the gear icon and selecting the edit option next to the existing IGN.

Alternately, users may open the Change Nickname dialogue box by clicking on the edit option on their personal name badge.

Step 3: They need to type in the nickname of their choosing, which in this instance is the text created above. To conclude the procedure, individuals may then click the button below it.

If users own a Name Change Card, they will find a second alternative next to the button.

