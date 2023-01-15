Free Fire map: Best landing spot for rank push in 2023

Free Fire is popular for its Battle Royale, where players can fight it out in different team modes, and the last man (or squad) standing earns the Booyah.

Players can further enhance their difficulty levels by choosing the BR-Ranked mode, which is tougher to conquer as almost everyone grins to maximize their tiers.

Thus, landing spots become one of the most crucial aspects of one's gameplay strategy. An ideal location on a Free Fire BR map provides ample cover, high-tier loot, decent enemies to fight, and more, allowing players to push their ranks readily. One can find at least one landing spot in each BR map for the rank push.

Free Fire Battle Royale: Ideal landing spot on each map for rank push

Currently, only three maps are available in Free Fire and FF MAX's BR-Ranked – Purgatory, Bermuda, and NeXTerra. Here are the best locations on each map to rank up:

Central - Purgatory

Central in FF and FF MAX's Purgatory map (Image via Garena)

Central is located at the extreme left of the southern island, visible in Purgatory's minimap, and usually lies close to the plane's trajectory. One can expect an even terrain with multiple buildings and structures at this location. A bridge is also available in close proximity, where players can take some action.

High-quality loot is dispersed all over Central, and the availability of a decent number of three-story houses provides enough room for camping. The popular location in Purgatory is also a hot drop, as it attracts many gamers during the initial stages of the match.

Still, players can use cover to avoid unnecessary fights and easily escape.

Mars Electric - Bermuda

Mars Electric in FF and FF MAX's Bermuda map (Image via Garena)

Bermuda attracts the majority of Free Fire and FF MAX players. Therefore, it is the toughest map to rank up for players with higher tiers. Thus, it makes sense to go for safer spots and play defensively during the initial phases of a BR-Ranked match.

Mars Electric is one landing spot in Bermuda that players can consider far safer than many other hot drops like Factory and Clock Tower. Furthermore, it is also underrated for collecting loot, as one can explore and find above-average guns and accessories scattered around multiple warehouses.

The southernmost location in Bermuda is an ideal landing spot if players are looking to push their ranks. One should also note that Mars Electric's proximity to spots like Factory, Pochinok, and Sentosa makes it mildly risky in Ranked mode. Players can easily find a vehicle they can use to escape Mars Electric.

Museum - NeXTerra

Museum in FF and FF MAX's NeXTerra map (Image via Garena)

NeXTerra is a comparatively less explored map in BR Ranked, as it is relatively new in Free Fire. There are plenty of locations to explore, but Museum is the ideal landing spot for the rank push. It offers an elaborate building structure with ample space and high-tier loot dispersed all over it.

The Museum has staircases, floors, and platforms, which usually makes close combat situations quite interesting. Newbies can find it hard to survive there, but with experience, one can benefit from the available cover and higher ground.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions; readers' views may differ.

