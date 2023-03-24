Free Fire MAX Alvaro Ring: Get Fiery Fantasy Bundle, Fiery Rush M82B, and more

Free Fire MAX is a game that is constantly filled with events, and the release of the new OB39 update has brought with it the Alvaro: Reignition event campaign, which is the first such campaign on the Indian server. This event has been introduced by the developers to commemorate the release of the latest character, Alvaro "Rageblast", into the game.

Alvaro Ring is the new Luck Royale in the game, and players can use diamonds to fill their accounts with a number of themed cosmetics. The outfit is the centerpiece of the ongoing event, while other items are not far behind in piquing the player's interest.

New Alvaro Ring commences on the Free Fire MAX Indian server

Alvaro Ring is similar to previous themed events, including M.O. Ring, Densho Ring, and more. Players can spend diamonds to acquire themed items and also accumulate the special Alvaro Token. A single spin comes costs 20 diamonds, and a pack of 10+1 spins costs 200 diamonds.

The list of rewards in Free Fire MAX Alvaro Ring (Image via Garena)

Luck Royale started in Free Fire MAX on March 24, 2023, and for the next fourteen days, players can get rewards from the following prize pool:

M82B – Fiery Rush

Grenade Magic

Gloo Wall – Ecstatic Explorer

Fiery Fantasy Bundle

Burning Lily Parachute

Magma Bolter

1x Alvaro Token

2x Alvaro Tokens

3x Alvaro Tokens

5x Alvaro Tokens

10x Alvaro Tokens

200x Alvaro Tokens

The exchange section of the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Additionally, the same set of items are available in the exchange section:

Fiery Fantasy Bundle – 200x Alvaro Tokens

M82B – Fiery Rush – 150x Alvaro Tokens

Grenade Magic – 60x Alvaro Tokens

Gloo Wall – Ecstatic Explosion – 50x Alvaro Tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher – 8x Alvaro Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher – 8x Alvaro Tokens

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate – 6x Alvaro Tokens

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Alvaro Tokens

Armor Crate – 1x Alvaro Token

Steps to get rewards from the new Alvaro Ring in Free Fire MAX

You can follow these steps to get rewards from the newly added Alvaro Ring in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After signing in to your account, load the Luck Royale section and head to the Alvaro Ring that has been added as part of Alvaro: Reignition.

A single spin will set you back by 20 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Make the desired number of spins from the available section.

Step 3: You can continue making spins until you have received the desired item or accumulated enough tokens.

Step 4: Click on the exchange section in the top right corner of the Luck Royale interface.

Step 5: Select the preferred item and hit the claim exchange button to obtain it.

Luck Royale is essentially a gacha, and there is no fixed cost associated with acquiring a particular reward. Some users might get a grand prize after spending a hundred diamonds, while others might require a thousand.

