Free Fire MAX Bunny Attack: How to get Bunny Warrior Bundle, Candy Bunny MP5, and more

After leaks about a new Bunny-themed Free Fire MAX event surfaced in the past, the Bunny Attack event has officially arrived on the Indian server. This Luck Royale is similar to DMC, Densho, and M.O. Ring in that players must spend diamonds to spin in order to collect the rewards or the required tokens.

The Bunny Warrior Bundle and MP5 – Candy Bunny are two key highlights of the new event, but there are several other items that have caught the community's attention. Players eagerly look forward to adding these cosmetics to their collection within Free Fire MAX.

A brand new Free Fire MAX Bunny Attack event begins on the Indian server

A Bunny Attack event offering the coveted Bunny Warrior and various other themed items is finally underway, ending the community's long wait and will remain accessible until March 24, 2023.

You must spend 20 diamonds in this Luck Royale to make a single spin, while purchasing 10+1 spins will set you back by 200 diamonds. Upon spending diamonds, you may obtain any of the items from the following section:

Bunny Attack offers attractive rewards (Image via Garena)

MP5 – Candy Bunny

MP40 – Crazy Bunny

Bunny Queen Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle

Bunny Sidekick

Candy Bunny Overalls

Rabbit Token

2x Rabbit Tokens

3x Rabbit Tokens

5x Rabbit Tokens

10x Rabbit Tokens

250x Rabbit

Like previous Ring-themed events, you can exchange tokens to claim attractive rewards. The details for the same are given below:

All of the rewards are available in the exchange section (Image via Garena)

MP5 – Candy Bunny: 250x Rabbit Tokens

Bunny Warrior Bundle: 250x Rabbit Tokens

MP40 – Crazy Bunny: 200x Rabbit Tokens

Bunny Queen Bundle: 150x Rabbit Tokens

Candy Bunny Overalls: 100x Rabbit Tokens

Bunny Sidekick: 50x Rabbit Tokens

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023): 8x Rabbit Tokens

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023): 8x Rabbit Tokens

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate: 6x Rabbit Tokens

Steps to obtain the Bunny Warrior Bundle and other themed rewards

Here are the steps to get the Bunny Warrior Bundle and other rewards in the Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and select the Bunny Attack section from the available options.

Step 2: In the event interface, make the desired number of spins.

Bunny Attack requires diamonds to obtain rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Continue making spins until you've obtained the desired reward or the tokens.

Step 4: If you haven't received this bundle or any other intended prize, you can head to the event's exchange area by clicking on the button in the top right corner.

Step 5: Select your preferred item and hit the Exchange button to receive that cosmetic.

While some users may obtain the outfit by spending a few hundred diamonds, others may require a few thousand. Nonetheless, the rarity of these items makes it a lucrative avenue to spend premium in-game currency.

