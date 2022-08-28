Free Fire MAX membership guide: Cheap diamonds, other perks and more

Free Fire MAX memberships offer a comprehensive array of in-game perks that players can take advantage of. Many gamers actively utilize them to get diamonds at a comparatively cheaper rate in the game.

After the overall revamp in late 2021, memberships now offer more rewards to players. They have two options: Monthly and Weekly. Purchasing both will unlock the Super VIP perk.

Some individuals may be unaware of their benefits and instead rely on events and other sources to obtain more value for their money. Read through for a complete overview of Free Fire MAX memberships to get cheap diamonds.

Free Fire MAX memberships provide great ways to get cheap diamonds

Users have to collect the rewards daily (Image via Garena)

Even before the overhaul, many Free Fire MAX gamers actively used memberships to fill their wallets with diamonds at a lower price than the regular top-up. The same trend continues today and has emerged as one of the most popular options for premium in-game currency.

Presently, Garena offers two memberships based on the duration: Weekly and Monthly. The exact prices and details of the same are as follows:

Weekly

Price: INR 159

INR 159 Diamond: 450 (100 immediately and 350 from check-ins)

450 (100 immediately and 350 from check-ins) Value of other rewards: 425 diamonds

425 diamonds Reward Description: 8x Universal EP Badge, 1x Second Chance, Weekly membership icon, and Discount Store privileges

Even if users ignore other perks and only consider the diamonds they receive, the price per unit comes down to INR 0.353. Furthermore, players will receive an additional 100 diamonds when they activate their membership for the first time.

The two memberships in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

However, players should exercise caution with the subscription as the membership will automatically renew once it expires.

Monthly

Price: INR 799

INR 799 Diamond: 2600 (500 immediately and 2100 from check-ins)

2600 (500 immediately and 2100 from check-ins) Value of other rewards: 3550 diamonds

3550 diamonds Reward Description: 60x Universal EP Badge, 5x Second Chance, Monthly membership icon, Weapon Skin Gift Box, and Discount Store privileges

Not only do players get diamonds at a rate of INR 0.307 per unit, but they also receive an additional 60 EP badges every month, which will give them a head start in the Elite Pass. Moreover, the overall value increases as players can get a 30-day skin trial from the Weapon Skin Gift Box. The available options are:

Futuristic SCAR

M40 Sneaky Clown

M1014 Winterlands

Thompson Time Travellers

FAMAS Swagger Ownage

M4A1 Pink Laminate

Super VIP perks include diamonds and Evo Gun Token Choice Crate (Image via Garena)

Once gamers activate both memberships, they will receive the Super VIP Privileges. This includes a Super VIP Icon, an additional daily check-in reward of 15 diamonds, and an Evo Gun Token Choice Crate.

However, gamers will only receive these rewards while both weekly and monthly memberships are active simultaneously. All three options are better than the regular top-up in terms of value, but the only drawback is that they will receive the in-game currency over multiple days and not in one go.

Those who regularly purchase diamonds can consider accruing diamonds from their memberships.

Steps to purchase the membership in Free Fire MAX

Users can follow the guide given below to purchase a Free Fire MAX membership:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the membership area by clicking on the icon at the top.

Complete the payment (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the button below the corresponding membership and complete the payment to activate it.

Once these steps have been followed, players will be able to collect the rewards daily through the check-in tab.

Note: The price of the memberships will vary depending on the servers that players are on.

