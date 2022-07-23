Free Fire MAX OB36 update: Expected release date and Advance Server details

Garena launched the Free Fire MAX OB35 update on 20 July, breaking mobile gamers' anticipation. It has dramatically enthralled them with its impressive new look and fresh customization.

The developers continue to roll out many exciting features with every new patch update, and Free Fire MAX users eagerly wait to try them out. This is why many have already started talking about the OB36 version, even though it hasn't been several days since the OB35 update was released.

Expected release date of Free Fire MAX OB36 update and Advance Server

Garena has been following a clear trend for releasing the Advance Server and the official patch updates to its prominent FF titles. Thus, fans can easily guess the tentative release date for the forthcoming OB36 version.

The CS-ranked Season 14 will wrap up on 15 September (Image via Garena)

Looking at past patterns, the officials usually seem to launch OB updates just a day before the ongoing Clash Squad ranked season ends.

The current CS ranked Season 14 started on 21 July, a day after the OB35 patch release, and will continue until 15 September. Thus, the most precise predicted date for the OB36 update is 14 September, a day before the current CS ranked season will conclude.

The lifespan of a particular open beta update of Free Fire MAX is approximately two months.

OB36 Advance Server details

The Advance Server also awards users with diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Free Fire MAX Advance Server allows players to access upcoming features and tweaks to in-game content in advance.

Usually, the Advance Server is released nearly two weeks before the official update. As described earlier, the potential date for the OB36 patch to be released is 14 September.

Therefore, the OB36's Advance Server will likely launch at the end of August or at the beginning of September, i.e., between 30 August and 2 September.

Interested candidates should be ready around the mentioned dates for the registration process once it is open. They can follow the simple steps below to do the same:

Step 1: Users must go to this URL: "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" (official Advance Server web page).

Step 2: They will spot the sign-in methods over there. Choose any of the preferred ways to proceed.

Step 3: Subsequently, fill out the fields asking for a valid email, phone number, etc. It should be noted that the entered details must be valid and active.

Step 4: Once registration is complete, download the Advance Server APK on an Android device, followed by easy installation.

An example of an Activation Code (Image via Garena)

The said server only comes for a limited period. Consequently, gamers must rush to acquire this server's access as it is pretty challenging to obtain the activation key.

The activation key is a code required when logging into the FF Advance Server application. The earlier candidates register for the Advance Server, the higher their chances of receiving the code.

The activation key will be distributed by the formal Free Fire team to the selected candidates. Applicants must patiently wait for a positive response. In most cases, it is instantly given to individuals as soon as they complete the registration.

Note: The dates mentioned in the article are based on the author's research. There is no guarantee that the said dates will be accurate.

