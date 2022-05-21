Free Fire MAX rewards for today: How to get rare FFWS emote, Pickup Truck skin, and more

Free Fire MAX has been hosting events centered around FFWS (Free Fire World Series) for more than a week. They have succeeded in maintaining users’ interest in the game while also boosting excitement for the tournament’s final, which is scheduled to take place today.

The only thing that individuals need to do is complete the specific objectives set before them to earn items like a free emote, Pickup Truck skin and other goodies. The following section provides a rundown of all the prizes currently up for claim.

All available FFWS rewards in Free Fire MAX today

Live watching rewards

FFWS, like most previous Free Fire tournaments, will have live-watching rewards available for players. This time, there are three milestones to reach, and individuals will be receiving these rewards:

Milestone 1 (200K): Character Choice Crate and 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

Milestone 2 (400K): FFWS Dance Emote and 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Milestone 3 (600K): Gloo Wall Aurous Dragon/Dragon Seal/Ferocious Ink and Room Card (one gloo wall out of the three).

Playtime Reward

Playtime Reward commenced today and will be ending tomorrow. As the name suggests, the event demands gamers play for a particular duration of time.

Upon completing the task, they will be able to claim the Pickup Truck – Haven Guardian skin in Free Fire MAX at no cost.

FFWS Top-Up II

FFWS Top-Up II commenced on 19 May after the conclusion of the first iteration. It offers a gloo wall skin alongside a Parang skin for free. As always, gamers will be required to purchase a given number of diamonds within the game to complete the event, and the specifics are:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Haven Warrior Slasher

Top-up 300 diamonds: Gloo Wall – Haven Guardian

Pick and Win

Pick and Win is a simple event where participants only have to select the teams they believe will win each of the six matches. Upon a correct prediction, they will receive rewards like vouchers.

Additionally, gamers will also have to pick the ultimate winner of the event, and if they do, they will earn 2x Incubator Vouchers, 5x FFWS Green Tickets, and a Craftland room card.

Shootersville

Shootersville is a web event in Free Fire MAX where users have to gather Lucky Dice tokens via Daily Missions to participate.

Using those tokens, they can progress through the Village and accumulate ‘Village Coins’, which can be employed to upgrade buildings in the process, leading to an increase in the Village’s level.

These are the rewards they’ll earn:

1) Reach village level 2: Haven Warrior Dagger, 5x Pet Food, and 2x Random Loadout Loot Crate

2) Reach village level 3: FFWS Headgear, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 100x Universal Fragment

Friends Callback

Friends Callback events are pretty regular in the battle royale title, and the new one gives the community a chance to get FFWS 2021 Music, alongside several vouchers. These are the requirements they will need to accomplish:

Call Back 1 friend: Diamond Royale Voucher

Call Back 3 friends: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and FFWS 2021

Call Back 5 friends: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Call Back 7 friends: 5x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Classic Store and Miraculous Store

Both Classic Store and Miraculous Store are now available in Free Fire MAX. The former provides an FFWS-themed banner, avatar, pin, and more, while the latter features an exclusive costume bundle for free.

In essence, gamers have to accumulate FFWS Green Ticket tokens, which they may later utilize for the purpose of redeeming the rewards.

Champion Training

Champion Training will be accessible in Free Fire MAX until 22 May, and it requires users to kill a given number of enemies to receive rewards. Among the available items include a legendary loot box skin, pet food, and more.

These are the tasks to get the different rewards:

Kill 10 enemies: Pet Food

Kill 20 enemies: 7d Scan Playcard

Kill 35 enemies: 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

Kill 50 enemies: Haven Warrior Loot Box

Login reward and milestones

Today, the users will be able to claim the special ‘Login Reward’ in the form of the legendary ‘Haven Guardian Backpack.

Apart from that, the three milestones set by the developers in the special interface have been crossed, rewarding 2x Gold Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and Grenade – Haven Guardian.

Lone Wolf mode

With the commencement of the Lone Wolf ranked mode in Free Fire MAX, the developers incorporated this particular event into the battle royale title. It features a pet skin and vouchers as its rewards, with these missions set out for gamers:

Play 5 Lone Wolf Ranked matches: Diamond Royale Voucher

Play 10 Lone Wolf Ranked matches: Weapon Royale Voucher

Play 15 Lone Wolf Ranked matches: FFWS Beanie pet skin

Training Camp

The Training Camp features two sections – Lucky Draw and Shooting Training. In the former, users may participate in the Lucky Draw to win a free FFWS Sentosa Jacket. On the other hand, Shooting Training is a mini-game where users must shoot targets and earn points.

Once a given number of points have been gathered, individuals may claim the rewards set by Garena, including the exclusive Haven Guardian Skyboard skin.

