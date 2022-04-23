Free Fire MAX rewards for today: Legendary gun skin, free vouchers, character, and more

Events have proven to be one of the most successful means of obtaining free rewards in Free Fire MAX. Periodically, developers launch various exceptional events, and the game’s community always reacts positively each time they are incorporated.

As of this writing, tons of special events are running on the Indian server, offering items like free gun skins, vouchers, and even a character. Here’s a look at all the ongoing events within the game that give free items.

How to get free Legendary gun skin, free vouchers, and other rewards in Free Fire MAX

Spirit Unbroken Top Up

Two different rewards are available in the Spirit Unbroken Top Up: Katana – Spirit Unbroken and Nocturnal Assassin Backpack. Users have to purchase 200 diamonds and 500 diamonds, respectively, to obtain them.

Although real money has to be spent on buying diamonds in Free Fire MAX, the two items are technically free as they are provided as a bonus.

Friend Referral

Friend Referral features a variety of rewards, including a gun skin and more. It only requires individuals to invite new friends into the game, and as their invited friend progresses, special items will be rewarded to the user’s account.

The event will be available until 24 May, so gamers have ample time to complete the given task.

Redeem free character

Redeem free character has been running for a while, and users must complete missions to accumulate LINK tokens within the game. At a later point, they can exchange 100x of these tokens to claim a ‘Character Choice Crate.’

Opening that crate will allow gamers to select any one character for free in Free Fire MAX.

Login Rewards

A Free Fire MAX exclusive login event was recently added and available to the community until 10 May.

Through it, gamers can claim 2x Incubator Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers just by signing in. Consequently, this is an opportunity that must not be missed.

FFMAX Rewards

FFMAX Rewards commenced on 22 April and will be around until 25 May. It requires players to complete missions and collect the particular ‘Flame Token.’

Then, the tokens can be used to redeem a wide array of different items like KAR98 – The Executioner, Little Dino backpack, Premium Room Card, etc.

Classic Store

The Classic Store is a part of the ongoing Ramadan celebrations within Free Fire MAX, and users have to collect ‘Ramadan Token’ by completing missions.

Subsequently, many exchange options are provided, like Bloom of Luck (pin), Cherished Emerald Avatar, Cherished Emerald Banner, and two different weapon loot crates.

Weekend Mission

The Weekend Mission started today and will only be available for a short period. Particular missions have to be completed to receive the special rewards:

3 Booyahs in CS Mode: Emerald Basher

Reach top 3 in BR mode: The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Play 40 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Play 80 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Login & Play

Login & Play is a part of ‘The First Battle,’ and it offers a free character – Hayato – alongside its Awakening Emblems, Universal Fragments, and Weapon Royale Vouchers. It is only exclusive today, and users must complete the given tasks to claim these rewards.

Start Fire with Hayato

Start Fire with Hayato will run between 23 and 26 April, and users must complete the assigned objectives in this period. These are the exact specifics of what must be achieved to get the rewards:

Play 3 matches using Hayato: 5x Pet Food

Play 10 games using Hayato: AWM – Duke Swallowtail (7d)

Booyah 5 times in CS mode using Hayato: 3x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate + 5x Hayato Awakening Emblem.

Booyah 3 times in BR mode using Hayato: 3x Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate + 5x Hayato Awakening Emblem.

Film Release Countdown

The Film Release Countdown started on 21 April, and it gives gamers specific rewards if they log in each day. If gamers have signed in since the start of the event, they will be able to claim all four prizes, including 3-gun skin trials and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, several other events are also set to start soon in Free Fire MAX as part of the Ramadan Celebrations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer