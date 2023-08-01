Free Fire MAX TWIST Top-Up event: Get free Chroma Twist Twist emote and Rubescent War bundle

With the end of two previous top-up events, Garena is back with a TWIST Top-Up in Free Fire MAX. While the event does not surprise the players, as its banner was leaked before its release, the rewards have certainly got them talking. You have an opportunity to win an emote alongside a Rubescent War bundle, whose individual components are available at the thresholds.

However, given the rewards, the purchase requirements have been pushed slightly higher, with the highest being 1200 diamonds. This article covers the details of the ongoing event.

New Free Fire MAX TWIST Top-Up event

The new TWIST Top-Up was fit into the game on August 1, 2023, and will continue to function until August 24, 2023. Unlike previous such events, it has multiple top-up requirements, and upon completing all of them, you can get an exclusive free emote alongside a complete Rubescent Bundle.

Requirements of TWIST Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

The requirements of the new Free Fire MAX TWIST Top-Up event:

Purchase 100 diamonds – Free Chroma Twist Twist emote

Purchase 300 diamonds – Free Rubescent War (Top)

Purchase 500 diamonds – Free Rubescent War (Bottom)

Purchase 700 diamonds – Free Rubescent War (Mask)

Purchase 1200 diamonds – Free Rubescent War (Head)

The requirements are continuous, which implies that any purchase you make will be counted towards all the requirements. Thus, purchasing 1200 diamonds will be sufficient to win all the items. Moreover, given the long duration, you have sufficient time on your hand to purchase the diamonds.

Price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Price of diamonds on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

The price of diamonds on the Indian server are as follows:

100 diamonds at ₹80

310 diamonds at ₹240

520 diamonds at ₹400

1060 diamonds at ₹800

2180 diamonds at ₹1600

5600 diamonds at ₹4000

For the current event, you only need to purchase 1200 diamonds to receive all the items. Thus, in such a situation, you can combine a pack of 1060 diamonds with another purchase of 310 or repeat two packs worth INR 80. Though the diamonds are costlier in this case compared to memberships, you will get additional rewards from the top-up event.

Steps to complete the requirements of Free Fire MAX top-up and get rewards

Here are the steps that you may follow to purchase the diamonds and get the rewards through Free Fire MAX TWIST Top-Up:

Step 1: Access the top-up area of the battle royale title and complete the purchase based on your requirement.

Step 2: Once the diamonds are added to your account, head to the events tab and select the TWIST Top-Up section.

Step 3: Press the button on the right side of the eligible rewards to obtain them.

You can equip the emote as well as the bundle through the vault section of the battle royale title.

What is the top-up event in Free Fire?

Top-Up events are a category of events wherein players are incentivized to purchase in-game currency through additional rewards and freebies. You must meet the purchase threshold when the event is live to become eligible to claim the items.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.