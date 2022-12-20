Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: Activation Code and APK download process

Garena is continuously adding new features to its popular gaming title Free Fire. The game features an intense, action-packed survival experience with premium-quality graphics and immersive elements. Players love to check out the new add-ons in Free Fire, which makes the overall gameplay even more amazing.

The Advance Server is a special server launched by developers where one can check the upcoming features of an update. The server can be accessed with the help of an activation code. Players can head to the official Advance Server website to register for the server.

This article discusses the guide to getting an Activation Code and downloading the APK of Free Fire OB38 Advance Server.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so players must refrain from playing it on their devices. They may play Free Fire MAX instead, as it's not prohibited in the country.

Garena Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: Everything you need to know about getting Activation Code and APK

The procedure to register for Garena's Advance Server is quite easy. Users must visit the official website and add their credentials to get the activation code, which will grant them access to the server and APK download link. Developers also reward players with diamonds and other bundles for reporting bugs in the Advance Server.

Here is a step-by-step guide to registering for the OB38 Advance Server and getting the Activation Code:

Google or Facebook ID is required to log in on the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Head to the official website of Advance Server, gamers can utilize the direct URL given here.

Step 2: To ensure registration, you can sign in on the official website using a Google or Facebook account.

Players must have a Gmail or Facebook ID linked to their FF or FF MAX game account. If they don't have an account, they must create one or bind their Player ID after using the Guest login method.

Step 3: Gamers must provide their current email address and click Join Now! button after logging in.

After verifying the information, the website will take a little while to send you to the download page, where the Activation Code and APK link are provided.

Step 4: The Activation Code can be copied and saved in the user's notes app on the smartphone.

Schedule for the OB38 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

On December 23, the updated APK client for the OB38 Advance Server is anticipated to become accessible on the download page. The APK file can be activated using the Activation Code produced during the above-mentioned process.

The download link isn't active right now, so players may have to wait to receive the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server APK file.

Notably, the only legit way to access the Advance Server is through the official Garena website. Players can register for the Advance Server and wait for the code and APK file to become available on the website.

All other websites offering free activation codes and APK files for the Advance Server client are fake and contain malicious malware.

