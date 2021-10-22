Free Fire rewards for today (22 October 2021): Get free Prisoner bundle, Katana skin and more

Free Fire enthusiasts usually never miss out on events within the game since it allows them to obtain items without spending diamonds. In the majority of them, players need to grind to get their hands on exclusive cosmetics.

With the Free Fire x Venom collaboration underway and Diwali celebrations just around the corner, numerous events are available in the game that provide multiple rewards.

Free rewards in Free Fire for 22 October 2021

Claim daily rewards

Free login rewards (Image via Free Fire)

As the name of the event suggests, players need to sign in to the game to collect numerous rewards. These include Diamond Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher, Incubator Voucher, and multiple loot crates.

The event was released on 17 October 2021 and has a scheduled end date of 25 October 2021. During this period, users need to sign in for a total of six days to attain all the rewards. Thus, they should not miss out on these items.

Free rewards using FFIC Silver

Crimson Parkour Bundle can also be attained using FFIC Silver (Image via Free Fire)

Earlier this month, players had to complete numerous missions and participate in events to attain FFIC Silver. The token can be redeemed until 24 October.

Users can get FFIC chest, Weapon Royale Voucher, and other loadout items from the Claim FFIC Resupply event. In addition, users can get a banner, avatar, loot crate, and even an exclusive bundle in the 'Be A Champion' event.

Play New Mode

The entire set is up for grabs (Image vai Free Fire)

The new Red Light, Green Light mode is available and the developers have several rewards in store for players. They can play the new mode to get the entire Prisoner bundle for free. First, players will have to update the game to get the Prisoner (Top), while the shoes will be up for grabs after playing five matches.

Prisoner (Pants) are available as a reward for featuring 10 matches. Besides this, finishing in 5 top will also get Prisoner (Head).

In each part, players will have the option to select a voucher instead of the set item.

Chaos Attack

Venom Motorbike is up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

The event's reward is a Venom Motorbike. During this event, players must fight four distinct levels of bosses, each offering a different set of rewards. To do so, they must gather Bullet Currency, which can then be used to attack the monster.

All the damage is cumulative, and they will earn the cosmetic after defeating the most advanced boss.

Chaos Quest

We Are Venom Streetwear can be redeemed until 24 October (Image via Free Fire)

'We Are Venom' Streetwear is an exclusive bundle available to users until 24 October 2021. Players must complete the mission to collect the Carnage Token, 15 of which can be redeemed for the cosmetic. Users should hurry as there are only a few days left.

Diwali Top Up II

The new Diwali Top Up event has started (Image via Free Fire)

Katana – Sword of Honor is the skin available in the top up event for purchasing 300 diamonds. Since the event only started today, gamers have time until 28 October 2021 to purchase the required amount of currency for rewards.

Furthermore, the 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate is available as a reward for a top up of 100 diamonds.

Booyah Missions

Magnificent Mayur is up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah Missions is part of the Free Fire Diwali celebration. It requires users to win a certain number of matches before the event's conclusion to get the items. One of the most attractive items is the Magnificent Mayur which is available for five booyahs.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

