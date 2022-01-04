Free Fire rewards for today (4 January 2022): Get free Frozen Fox Loot Box

The numerous events that developers incorporate into Free Fire are probably the best way through which users can get free rewards, including skins and costumes. As a result, when a new one is released, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the community.

Since mid-December, events based on the New Age have been running, allowing players to get a range of items. The legendary Frozen Fox Loot Box is one of the exclusive cosmetics available.

Free Fire rewards: How to get free items in India server (4 January 2022)

New Age Top-Up

The New Age Top-Up event (Image via Free Fire)

The event commenced recently, and it provides gamers with a chance to get three different rewards after they purchase a particular number of diamonds in Free Fire. There is a Legendary backpack skin, a motorbike skin, and an emote up for grabs.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that the rewards are free but that users will need to spend real money to purchase a particular number of diamonds.

Map Hop!

The Map Hop! event (Image via Free Fire)

This is a pretty exciting and easy event that the players can complete to get several rewards for free. Individuals are just asked to complete daily missions and earn tokens. Later, they can use those to unlock map areas.

After unlocking each one, they will get the respective items.

New Age

Rewards can then be exchanged (Image via Free Fire)

The first step of this event is completing objectives and acquiring special New Age Coins. After gamers have accumulated a sufficient amount of them, they can exchange the tokens for special prizes in the Exchange Store. Among the rewards are two exclusive New Age-themed costume bundles.

Additionally, there’s a leaderboard for the event, and users will be rewarded at the end based on their standings.

A callback event is a part of this, too, and players can invite a given number of inactive friends back into the game to get free rewards.

Explore New Map

The Explore New Map event (Image via Free Fire)

In the Explore New Map event, users can explore and have a 360-degree view of specific locations on the new Alpine map. They can also get a free Diamond Royale Voucher after finding a ‘Flower’ symbol in all of them.

Play More with Friends

The Play More with Friends event (Image via Free Fire)

The ‘Play More with Friends’ event started in Free Fire today and will be accessible until 9 January. Individuals are required to play a specific number of matches to get the ‘Jingle Head’ Loot Box and other rewards like Gold Royale Vouchers and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crates.

Countdown to New Age

The Countdown to New Age event (Image via Free Fire)

The Countdown to New Age event provides users with free items without performing any task. They are only asked to log in every day to claim the respective rewards.

The items available are the Frozen Torch Skyboard, New Age Coins, Universal Fragments, and more.

Free Frozen Fox Loot Box

The Free Frozen Fox Loot Box event (Image via Free Fire)

This event requires gamers to play a precise number of games in the BR Ranked mode. After they do so, they can get the Frozen Fox Loot Box and other items.

However, it will be ending on 5 January, so users do not have a lot of time and will need to accomplish the tasks soon.

