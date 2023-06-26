Free Fire: Should you use the GFX tool in the game?

Free Fire is among the most famous battle royale titles developed by Garena and has accumulated a huge fan following worldwide. Even though one of the main reasons behind Free Fire's popularity has been its ability to run on lower-end devices, gamers of the BR title often face dreaded issues like low FPS and frame drops. These issues affect their performance and, thus, the overall gameplay experience for most gamers.

Players often scour the internet for remedies to fix these problems, as simpler solutions like cleaning caches and closing background applications do not always do it for them. These are when they find third-party applications like GFX tools to make gameplay smoother for them.

What is a GFX tool?

GFX tools are third-party applications that help gamers modify the graphics to enhance their gameplay experience in the BR title. Many websites claim these tools work and are not considered hacks, so Garena will not ban player IDs. Some content creators state such claims that make players believe in them in their videos.

Can you use such tools in Free Fire without any repercussions?

Garena's frequent updates to the game also strengthen its anti-hack policy to deal with the common problem of players using cheats, hacks, mods, scripts, and other tools to gain an advantage. This way, the developers have successfully banned millions of cheaters from the game over the years to keep the game fair for every player.

Per their Anti-hack FAQ, Garena considers using any third-party applications not released by Garena, modifying the client, or playing with a modified client as cheating in Free Fire. In such cases, the cheater's account will be permanently banned.

So, it is evident that using any third-party application to use GFX tools might permanently ban your account. Therefore, using GFX tools is unsafe while playing Garena's BR title, and gamers should avoid using such tools while playing the game.

How can you reduce lag?

Players can change the graphics setting of the BR title to smooth and the FPS option to high to reduce lag in the game. If you still face such problems, changing the FPS setting back to normal and closing all the applications running in the background might enhance your gameplay experience.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should avoid playing the game. However, they can enjoy Free Fire Max, also developed by Garena, which has the same rules and regulations and is still available in the country.

