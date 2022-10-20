Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot rate, monthly earnings, and more

Abhishek Bisht, better known in the Indian Free Fire community as Gaming Aura, is among the country's most well-known gaming personalities. He was named the best Free Fire caster for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

In addition to casting, Abhishek has built a career in content creation with his channel, Gaming Aura. The channel currently has 995k subscribers. His other channels include Aura Vlogs (29.1k subscribers), Aura Live (63.3k subscribers), and Aura Gaming Esports (7.63k subscribers).

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745. His stats as of 20 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Abhishek's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Abhishek finished first in 217 out of 3072 solo matches, equating to a win rate of 7.06%. He has taken down 6587 opponents with 1490 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.31 and a headshot rate of 22.62%.

Gaming Aura has participated in 4900 duo encounters and has defeated the opposition 382 times, recording a win rate of 7.79%. He has chalked up 12856 eliminations with 3269 headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 2.85 and a headshot rate of 25.43%.

The YouTuber has acquired 839 Booyahs in 6084 squad matches, retaining a win rate of 13.79%. Gaming Aura has notched 15181 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.89 and has 3754 headshots at a headshot rate of 24.73%.

BR Ranked stats

Gaming Aura's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played two duo games during Free Fire Ranked Season 30 and has secured only one frag, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.50.

He is yet to play any other ranked games this season.

CS Career stats

Gaming Aura's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has made 2784 appearances in Clash Squad matches and been victorious 1699 times, resulting in a win rate of 61.03%. With 16102 eliminations and 6265 headshots, Gaming Aura maintains a KDA of 1.91 and a headshot rate of 61.03%.

Note: Gaming Aura’s stats were collected on 20 October 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Gaming Aura's guild details (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura is the leader of the Team Aura guild, whose ID is 1003341060. He is ranked Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked Season and Diamond 2 in the CS-Ranked Season.

Monthly income

Gaming Aura's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Abhishek’s monthly income through the YouTube channel to be between $99 - $1.6K. The projected revenue for the entire year lies between $1.2K and $19k.

YouTube channel

Abhishek is among the first few Indian Free Fire players to step into the sphere of Free Fire content creation, and he began his journey in mid-2018. The Indian star has uploaded over 800 videos on the channel that have accumulated just over 90 million views.

His channel surpassed 200k subscribers in early 2020, and this number crossed 500k in mid-2020. Gaming Aura acquired one million subscribers earlier this year but has lost a few thousand subscribers since then.

Even during the last 30 days, the content creator has 4k subscribers but garnered 395.706k views.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. The stats and images used in the article were retrieved from the MAX version.

