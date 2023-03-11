Garena Free Fire guide: How to create invisible nickname in March 2023

There is no denying that Free Fire and its MAX variant are among the most popular mobile games in recent years. However, due to their massive number of active users, it is sometimes difficult for players to stand out in these titles. For this reason, many people change their IGN and make their in-game characters wear flashy outfits to create a distinct virtual persona.

When picking a distinctive FF nickname, players often copy the IGNs of their favorite streamers. However, newbies logging in to Free Fire for the first time can create an invisible nickname using a simple trick. Players with a FF and FF MAX game account can easily alter their IGNs with a special in-game card or diamonds.

Steps to create an invisible nickname in Garena Free Fire this month (March 2023)

To create an invisible IGN in Free Fire, you will need Unicode 3164, also known as Hangul Filler, which is easily accessible on multiple websites.

Here's a step-by-step guide that you can follow to access Unicode 3164:

Step 1: Google the keyword 'Unicode 3164' or use any web browser to get to websites like LingoJam or Compart.

Copy the Hangul Filler (Image via Compart)

Step 2: On your desired website, copy the Unicode Character "ㅤ" (U+3164) by tapping and holding on to the displayed box.

Step 3: Paste the U+3164 character into your smartphone's notes.

Generate a random superscript of three or four characters (Image via LingoJam)

Step 4: Generate a random superscript of three or four characters aligned vertically using a website like LingoJam.

Step 5: Copy and paste the same below the U+3164 character in the notes.

Step 6: Copy all of the characters and close the notes.

Step 7: Install the latest version of Free Fire or FF MAX from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and complete the initial setup by logging in.

You can also use a guest alternative to enter the game. Still, you should link your account to a platform like Facebook, Google, Twitter, or any other option to prevent your data from getting lost after uninstallation or updates.

Paste the copied name in the given box (Image via Garena)

Step 8: As new players enter the game for the first time, they must create a nickname for themselves first. They can paste the copied name in the box to create an invisible IGN.

If you have already logged in to the game and want to alter your nickname, you will need a "Name Change Card" that costs 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens (exclusively for the guild members). Thus, you must join a guild, earn enough guild tokens, and purchase some diamonds to redeem a Name Change Card.

Get a Name Change Card to alter the IGN cheaply (Image via Garena)

Step 9: After entering the game, you can head to the profile section. On the "Gallery" tab, you can click the 'edit' icon beside the in-game name.

Step 10: Paste the name in the box. Pay 390 diamonds or use a Name Change Card to finalize the changes.

Disclaimer: Players in India must avoid installing Free Fire as the game is banned in the country. Instead, they can download the title's MAX version, which is still available in the Play Store.

