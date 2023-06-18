Graduate FF's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Graduate FF is one of the several Free Fire YouTubers to have made a big name by uploading Shorts related to the game. At the time of writing, he is en route to the six-million subscriber mark, with his current count standing at 5.95 million. He additionally features a total view count of more than 565 million.

On top of the numbers from YouTube, Graduate FF also has 72.4 thousand people following him on his Instagram account. The section below details his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players from the nation are advised to stay away from playing the game. They may, however, engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it is not prohibited.

Exploring Graduate FF's Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Graduate FF's Free Fire ID is 1708035613. He is a member of the "MR.DANGROUS" guild, whose Guild ID is 1012533556.

He is ranked Gold 2 in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Silver III in CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats he has maintained so far are as follows:

BR Career

Graduate FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Graduate FF has played 1,810 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 127, which comes down to a win rate of 7.01%. He has killed 3,527 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Within the duo mode, he has 946 appearances and 85 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 8.98%. With 1,852 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2,043 squad matches and has registered 272 wins, leading to a win percentage of 13.31%. Further, he has notched 4,490 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.54.

BR Ranked

Graduate FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

In BR Ranked Season 33, Graduate FF has six participations and a single victory, converting to a win ratio of 16.66%. There are 30 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 6.00.

The content creator has played two duo matches as well, but failed to win either of them. He has registered one kill for a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Lastly, Graduate FF has engaged in 16 squad games so far, but has zero wins. He has secured 19 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.19.

Note: Graduate FF's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article. The stats above will change as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Graduate FF has been running his channel for the past couple of years, and his YouTube Shorts have gained a lot of traction. He has 792 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched one has acquired 21 million views.

Social Blade states that Graduate FF has received 40 thousand subscribers in the preceding 30 days. The content creator's subscriber count has gone up by 8.792 million over the same period.

Aside from his primary channel, he operates two more - Graduate Family and Graduate Fun. They possess 121 thousand and 3.01 thousand subscribers, respectively.

