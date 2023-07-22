GW Shooter's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Aman Singh, better known as GW Shooter, is an Indian Free Fire content creator who frequently livestreams the game and uploads content related to it. He is well-known for his gameplay and rank pushes. His YouTube channel has grown considerably over the years. It currently has a subscriber count of 472 thousand and a view count of over 24 million.

This article delves into GW Shooter’s stats in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: With a ban on Free Fire in India, players residing in the nation are recommended not to play the game on their mobile devices. They can, however, enjoy the MAX version since it isn't banned.

GW Shooter’s Free Fire ID and stats

GW Shooter’s Free Fire ID is 831247969, and his ID level is 73. He is the leader of the “GWS ESPORTS” guild, whose Guild ID is 3020059629.

GW Shooter is placed in the Diamond III and Master tiers in BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19, respectively.

BR Career

These are GW Shooter's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

GW Shooter has played 1539 solo matches, securing 81 victories and a win rate of 5.26%. He also has 2346 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 1.61.

The YouTuber has 606 wins in 2472 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 24.51%. He has bagged 7783 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.17.

When it comes to the squad mode, GW Shooter has featured in 5041 matches, and his team has registered Booyahs in 1380, making his win rate 27.37%. With 18878 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.16.

BR Ranked

GW Shooter's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GW Shooter has played five solo matches in the current BR-Ranked Season 34 but failed to win a single one. With a K/D ratio of 3.40, he has 17 frags.

The content creator has also participated in one ranked duo match but registered zero victories. He has two kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

GW Shooter has participated in 30 ranked squad matches and has bagged 11 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 36.66%. He has killed 188 enemies at a K/D ratio of 9.89.

Note: GW Shooter’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he continues to engage in more matches inside the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

GW Shooter has posted Free Fire content for a while and has achieved great success. The oldest video on his YouTube channel was posted in December 2021. He currently has 1007 uploads to his name. Of all these uploads, a YouTube Short with 2.9 million views is the most popular one.

Besides his main YouTube channel, GW Shooter runs a second channel called “SHOOTER 007.” It has over 3.5 thousand subscribers and more than 109 thousand views.

