Gyan Gaming vs. AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Sujan Mistri and Sahil Rana, known by their YouTube handles Gyan Gaming and AS Gaming, respectively, are two of the most prominent figures from the Indian Free Fire community. With an ever-growing fanbase, both creators have amassed impressive numbers on their channels, solidifying their status as popular YouTubers in the country.

At the time of writing, Gyan Gaming has 14.5 million subscribers to his name, with a total view count of more than 2.18 billion. Meanwhile, AS Gaming has 19.3 million subscribers and over 2.73 billion views.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167. The stats he maintains in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Here are Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 1468 solo games and has 160 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 10.89%. At a K/D ratio of 1.85, he has 2414 frags.

The player has also played 2240 duo matches and accrued 510 wins, resulting in a win ratio of 22.76%. With 6113 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Furthermore, Sujan has engaged in 19165 squad games and has 6836 victories, maintaining a win rate of 35.66%. He has accumulated 68830 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.58.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming has only played a single ranked match (Image via Garena)

Speaking about the game’s current season, Gyan Gaming has competed in one ranked squad match. However, he has failed to win or get a kill.

Aside from this, he hasn't played any duo or solo-ranked matches.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329. His stats in the battle royale are listed below:

BR Career

Here are AS Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has made 2770 appearances in the game, winning 362 for a win rate of 13.06%. With 10352 frags, the player maintains a great K/D ratio of 4.30.

Within the duo mode, Sahil has competed in 2311 games and outclassed his enemies in 332, converting to a win percentage of 14.36%. He has registered 6489 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Finally, the YouTuber has 8068 participations in the squad mode and has 1279 Booyahs, giving way to a win ratio of 15.85%. There are 21360 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.15.

BR Ranked

AS Gaming is yet to play ranked games within the game's ongoing season (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming is yet to play in a ranked match within Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season.

Stats comparison of Gyan Gaming vs AS Gaming in Free Fire

Gyan Gaming AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1468 2240 19165 2770 2311 8068 Wins 160 510 6836 362 332 1279 Win rate 10.89% 22.76% 35.66% 13.06% 14.36% 15.85% Kills 2414 6113 68830 10352 6489 21360 K/D ratio 1.85 3.53 5.58 4.30 3.28 3.15

After glancing at the BR Career stats of Gyan Gaming and AS Gaming, it can be noted that AS the latter has the edge in the solo mode. In the meantime, Gyan Gaming is better when it comes to the duo and squad modes.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats since they have not played sufficient matches in the ongoing season.

Note: Gyan Gaming and AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article (February 19, 2023). These are subject to change as either of them might play more matches in the battle royale title.

