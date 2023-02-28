Gyan Gaming vs. B2K: Who has better Free Fire stats in 2023?

Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) and Born2Kill (B2K) are two prominent content creators uploading Free Fire-related videos. Both have established themselves on YouTube and run successful channels with enormous followings.

At the time of writing, Gyan Gaming has more than 14.5 million subscribers and a view count exceeding 2.18 billion. Born2Kill, on the other hand, boasts a subscriber count of 9.08 million, alongside a total of over 612 million views combined.

Note: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and users from the nation must stay away from playing the game. The stats and images below were taken from the MAX version, which wasn’t prohibited in the nation.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 1468 solo games and has secured wins in 160 of them for a win rate of 10.89%. He has registered 2414 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The player has 510 victories and 2240 appearances in the game’s duo mode, giving way to a win rate of 22.76%. With 6113 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Coming to the squad matches, Gyan Sujan has played 19169 games and outclassed his enemies in 6839 matches, retaining a win rate of 35.67%. The YouTuber has 68853 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.58.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has competed in eight ranked squad matches and has three Booyahs, with a win rate of 37.50%. He has killed 28 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.60.

He is yet to play a ranked solo or duo game.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

BR Career

B2K's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has engaged in 1410 solo games within Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 173 matches, holding up a win rate of 12.26%. He has 4650 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Born2Kill has played 3146 duo games as well and has garnered 513 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 16.30%. He has 14875 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.65.

The content creator has played 9623 squad matches and has 1760 wins, coming down to a win rate of 18.28%. He has notched 56247 frags and a K/D ratio of 7.15.

BR Ranked

B2K's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has not played any ranked matches inside the current ranked season of Free Fire.

Gyan Gaming vs B2K: Comparing their stats in the game

Gyan Gaming B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1468 2240 19169 1410 3146 9623 Wins 160 510 6839 173 513 1760 Win rate 10.89% 22.76% 35.67% 12.26% 16.30% 18.28% Kills 2414 6113 68853 4650 14875 56247 K/D ratio 1.85 3.53 5.58 3.76 5.65 7.15

Upon analyzing the BR Career stats of Gyan Gaming and B2K, it is apparent that B2K has the edge in solo mode. However, in duo and squad matches, Gyan Gaming has a higher win rate, while B2K maintains a superior K/D ratio.

Since Gyan Gaming has only played eight squad matches and B2K is yet to appear in any of the modes, it is not possible to compare the ranked stats of the two YouTubers.

Note: Gyan Gaming and B2K’s stats were recorded when writing this article (28 February 2023). Their stats are expected to change as they play more matches in the battle royale title.

