Gyan Gaming vs. Nonstop Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire MAX?

Gyan Gaming and Nonstop Gaming are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. They have established themselves on YouTube and have accumulated massive fanbases due to the engaging content they regularly upload.

As per the most recent stats, Gyan Gaming has 14.5 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than 2.18 billion. In the meantime, Nonstop Gaming has a subscriber count of over 2.96, with over 471 million views combined.

The following section compares the stats of Gyan Gaming and Nonstop Gaming in Free Fire MAX.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167.

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played 1472 solo games and has 162 wins, resulting in a win rate of 11.00%. He has accumulated 2448 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The player has also competed in 2241 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 510, maintaining a win rate of 22.75%. With 6114 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Coming to the squad mode, the content creator has participated in 19181 squad games and has 6842 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 35.67%. There are 68959 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.59.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Within the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Gaming has played four solo games and outclassed his enemies in two matches, retaining a win rate of 50.00%. He has bagged 34 kills for a K/D ratio of 17.00.

He has played a single game in the duo mode but has failed to secure the win. He has one kill at a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Lastly, Gyan Gaming has featured in 23 squad matches and has six victories, leading to a win rate of 26.08%. He has registered 143 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.41

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 375342167.

BR Career

Nonstop Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has engaged in 1899 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 111 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 5.84%. He has accumulated 3050 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.71.

The YouTuber has appeared in 1203 matches and has 169 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 14.04%. He has 2654 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Nonstop Gaming has played 13041 squad matches and has 2636 wins, possessing a win rate of 20.21%. He has 37984 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

BR Ranked

Nonstop Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming is yet to play a ranked match in the game’s ongoing season.

Gyan Gaming vs. Nonstop Gaming: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Gyan Gaming Nonstop Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1472 2241 19181 1899 1203 13041 Wins 162 510 6842 111 169 2636 Win rate 11.00% 22.75% 35.67% 5.84% 14.04% 20.21% Kills 2448 6114 68959 3050 2654 37984 K/D ratio 1.87 3.53 5.59 1.71 2.57 3.65

Looking at the BR Career stats, Gyan Gaming has the edge over Nonstop Gaming in all three game modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It wouldn’t be possible to compare the ranked stats of the two YouTubers, as Nonstop Gaming has not played any ranked matches in the current season.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Gyan Gaming and Nonstop Gaming were recorded when writing the article. The numbers will change as they continue to play more matches.

