Gyan Gaming vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire MAX?

Sujan Mistri (Gyan Gaming) and Ritik Jain (TSG Ritik) are prominent Free Fire content creators from India. They have made a name for themselves in the game’s community and boast an enormous following in the country.

Gyan Gaming currently has 14.5 million subscribers and more than 2.19 billion views. In comparison, TSG Ritik’s TWO SIDE GAMERS channel has 11.8 million subscribers alongside 2.10 billion views.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167.

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has engaged in 1474 solo games and bettered his foes in 162 matches, with a win rate of 10.99%. He has 2448 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.87.

He has 510 wins in 2241 duo matches, giving way to a win rate of 22.75%. He has registered 6114 kills in the mode for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.53.

Sujan Mistri has played 19280 squad matches and has secured 6879 wins, leading to a win rate of 35.67%. He has 69972 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.63.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, Gyan Gaming has appeared in seven solo games, winning two for a win rate of 28.57%. He has 37 kills and a K/D ratio of 7.40.

The YouTuber has also competed in a single duo match but has not managed to secure the win. He has killed one enemy, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.00.

The player has played 127 squad matches and has 43 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 33.85%. He has accumulated 970 frags for a K/D ratio of 11.55.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352.

BR Career

TSG Ritik's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has participated in 945 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 69 games, possessing a win rate of 7.30%. In the process, he has 2031 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ritik Jain has played 2378 duo games as well and has 260 wins, translating to a win rate of 10.93%. He has killed 4544 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Finally, he has played 12886 squad matches and has 2379 victories, resulting in a win rate of 18.46%. He has 29114 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.77.

BR Ranked

TSG Ritik's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the current season, TSG Ritik has featured in 20 squad games and has secured one win, converting to a win rate of 5.00%. He has racked up 111 kills and has a K/D ratio of 5.84.

Gyan Gaming vs TSG Ritik: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

BR Career

Gyan Gaming TSG Ritik Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1474 2241 19280 945 2378 12886 Wins 162 510 6879 69 260 2379 Win rate 10.9% 22.75% 35.67% 7.30% 10.93% 18.46% Kills 2448 6114 69972 2031 4544 29114 K/D ratio 1.87 3.53 5.63 2.32 2.15 2.77

In BR Career stats, Gyan Gaming has the edge in the duo and squad modes. When it comes to solo matches, TSG Ritik has a better K/D ratio, while the former holds a higher win rate.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming TSG Ritik Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 7 1 127 0 0 20 Wins 2 0 43 0 0 1 Win rate 28.57% 0.00% 33.85% 0.00% 0.00% 5.00% Kills 37 1 970 0 0 111 K/D ratio 7.40 1.00 11.55 0.00 0.00 5.84

Looking at BR-Ranked Season 32, Gyan Gaming has the upper hand in the squad matches. Comparing their stats in the duo and solo modes isn't possible since Ritik Jain hasn’t participated in the same.

Note: The stats of Gyan Gaming and TSG Ritik were recorded while writing, and they will change as the content creators play more matches.

