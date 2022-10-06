Helping Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more details in October 2022

Md Mumtaz Alam’s YouTube channel, Helping Gamer, has become a household name in the Indian Free Fire MAX community. His channel is popular for the videos about ongoing and upcoming events in the battle royale title.

His primary channel has garnered 7.85 million subscribers, ranking him among the game’s most popular content creators in the country. Mumtaz Alam also runs a second channel, Mask Boy Vlogs, with 46.4k subscribers.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 517121909. His in-game stats as of 6 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Helping Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has 175 Booyahs in 2882 solo matches so far in Free Fire MAX, converting to a win rate of 6.07%. He has secured 5009 frags with 1323 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 26.41%.

The YouTuber has featured in 2961 duo games and has 188 victories under his belt, translating to a win rate of 6.34%. Helping Gamer has secured 5614 eliminations with 1326 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.02 and a headshot percentage of 23.62%.

He has won 1176 out of 7258 squad games, recording a win rate of 16.20%. In the process, he has bagged 16811 kills with 4937 headshots to maintain a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot percentage of 29.37%.

BR Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has three ranked solo matches to his credit, and he has come out undefeated on a single occasion, retaining a win rate of 33%. He has attained 17 frags with nine headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.50 and a headshot percentage of 52.94%.

Helping Gamer has played 31 duo matches but has not yet acquired a win. He has bagged 44 frags with 23 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 1.42 and a headshot percentage of 52.27%.

The internet star has racked up only one win in 28 squad matches, which adds up to a win rate of 3.57%. He has notched 82 eliminations with 50 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.04 and a headshot percentage of 60.98%.

Note: Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 6 October 2022. The numbers will change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Rank and guild details

Information about Helping Gamer's guild (Image via Garena)

H.G_Sarfraj is ranked in Platinum IV in BR Ranked Season 29 and Platinum III in BR CS Ranked Season 15. The YouTuber is the leader of the H.G_Army guild, whose ID is 1007786301.

Monthly income

The YouTuber's monthly and yearly income through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per the statistics posted by Social Blade, Md Mumtaz Alam’s estimated monthly earnings through his YouTube channel lie between $899 and $14.4K. The projected yearly earnings are between $10.8K and $172.5K.

YouTube channel

Md Mumtaz Alam began his YouTube journey with tech-related content, and his channel was formerly named Technical Sarfraj. He changed his channel name to Helping Gamer after his Free Fire guides started gaining a lot of attention.

The channel has more than 1100 uploads, and the videos have over 592.618 million views. Over the last 30 days, the content creator has lost 10k subscribers and gained 3.594 million video views.

