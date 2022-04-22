How to add symbols to nicknames in Free Fire using ID name generators

Many Free Fire users worldwide have a common desire to incorporate trendy and stylish nicknames into their profiles and stand out from the crowd. Consequently, this prompts them to look for such names on the internet.

In some instances, gamers will also want to personalize their existing nicknames by using distinctive symbols and making them appear unique. However, since most mobile devices’ regular keyboards do not offer a wide range of symbols, players must rely on online name generators such as fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com.

Disclaimer: As Garena Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t banned.

Steps to adding symbols in Free Fire IDs using name generators

Gamers can use this website if they want to create stylish names (Image via FancyTextGuru)

The usage of name generators such as fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com is pretty simple, and it would take users only a few minutes to incorporate stylish symbols and fonts into their names. Listed below are the basic steps that players should follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Players must visit the desired name generator website on a web browser.

Step 2: They will find a text field on the respective website, where they must enter the given name.

Step 3: Many different outputs will display on their screen, and they should choose the one they want.

Later, players can copy and paste it while changing their ID names in Free Fire.

How to change names in the game and get stylish nicknames

Before beginning, keep in mind that the name change procedure charges 390 diamonds or a name change card, which costs 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens. A step-by-step guide for it is mentioned below:

Step 1: Users must open the game and tap on the profile section to visit their in-game profiles.

Users will then have to tap on this edit icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must press the edit icon, which is present next to their existing nicknames.

In this pop-up box, users can enter the required name and choose the necessary option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, and the name copied earlier can be pasted. Finally, either the 390 diamonds or the name change card option can be selected to complete the name change.

Upon completion, users will have a stylish name with symbols in Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu