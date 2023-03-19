How to change Free Fire signature color in March 2023 (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX version are two of those mobile games that let players make changes to their virtual persona to a great degree. One can alter their IGNs (in-game names), characters, outfits, pets, hairstyles, and whatnot. Similarly, players can also create and change their FF/FF MAX signature multiple times.

Besides creating or changing a special signature in Free Fire MAX and its original variant, one can also pick a unique font and change its color. Although many new players do not realize it, it is pretty easy to alter the color of Free Fire and FF MAX signature, alongside the availability of an array of options.

Today's article will discuss changing Free Fire/FF MAX signature color in March 2023.

Free Fire MAX signature: A step-by-step guide on how to change color in March 2023

How to change the Free Fire signature color? (Image via Garena)

Players will need to look at the following list of popular options and their hex codes (given between [,]) for FF MAX signature color before they move on to the step-by-step guide:

Black – [000000]

White – [FFFFFF]

Grey – [808080]

Light brown – [808000]

Brown – [A52A2A]

Dark Brown – [482B10]

Red – [FF0000]

Pink – [FFC0CB]

Blue – [0000FF]

Yellow – [FFFF00]

Orange – [FFA500]

Green – [008000]

Dark green – [006400]

Maroon – [800000]

Beige – [F5F5DC]

Tan – [D2B48C]

Silver – [C0C0C0]

Gold – [FFD700]

As mentioned, changing the color of the signature is a rather straightforward procedure. Here's a step-by-step guide that you can use to make the changes in the game within a few minutes:

Step 1: Copy the code of your choice and launch Garena Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop/PC (exclusively for Android emulator users).

Step 2: Log in using your desired alternative and enter the game.

You can also use the guest option, but changes made might not be permanent and tend to lose data after updates or uninstallation. Therefore, if you use the guest login, bind your game account with Google (Google Play), Facebook, or any other platform. It will save your data from getting lost while providing the luxury of synchronization across devices.

Step 3: In the game, tap the profile icon.

Step 4: Stay on the "Gallery" tab in the profile section, where you can spot FF/FF MAX signature under the Social and Battle Tags. You can paste the copied hex code, alongside the square brackets ([,]), in front of your signature and tap "Ok" to confirm the changes.

Alternatively, you can find your signature on the "Basic" menu after tapping the "gear" icon on the Gallery tab.

The color is only visible to the opponents (Image via Garena)

Once you have made the changes, your FF/FF MAX signature will appear colorful to anyone who opens your profile. Still, you will not be able to notice any changes on your device.

