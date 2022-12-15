How to contact Free Fire help center for Ban Appeal

Since its release, the number of downloads for Free Fire has grown tenfold. The Garena-backed title boasts a massive and active userbase. As a result, the in-game competition has increased, and a big section of FF gamers are focusing on using hacks. How to use the help center to send an appeal against a ban in Free Fire? (Image via Garena)

Most hackers end up getting banned from the game permanently due to violations of Garena's policies. If players have cheated to gain an unfair advantage in the title, be it using a Diamond generator or gameplay hacks, there is no way for them to regain access to their FF accounts. However, some people often claim that they were wrongly banned by the developers. In such a case, one can make a Ban Appeal to the developers, requesting that they be unbanned.

Step-by-step guide to submitting Ban Appeal for suspended Free Fire account

The Free Fire help center allows gamers to send in their request regarding different in-game issues (Image via Garena)

You can submit a request against the in-game ban you received using the Free Fire help center. Furthermore, you can use the same method to generate tickets for requests related to other FF issues. Readers can find the step-by-step guide to submitting an appeal against in-game bans below:

Step 1: You can use the link "https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us" to open the FF help center.

Step 2: On the homepage, use the "Sign in" button to log in with your FF game account. Pressing the said button will redirect you to a login page.

Step 3: On the login page, use one of the following options to sign in with your FF game account:

Google (Gmail)

Facebook

Twitter

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

The option you choose should be linked to your Player ID. If you use a guest account, you will need to close all the tabs, launch the game, and bind your Player ID to one of the aforementioned platforms to log into the FF help center.

Step 4: After logging in, you will be redirected back to the homepage of the FF help center, where your Player ID will be visible instead of the "Sign in" button.

Click the "Submit a Request" button to generate the ticket regarding the Ban Appeal (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Press on your Player ID and select "Submit a Request."

Step 6: Choose your game (India: Free Fire MAX for Indian users).

Step 7: Use the "Subject" box to briefly explain the nature of your problem regarding the appeal against the in-game ban you were subjected to.

"Ban Appeal" is the type of request to select if your FF account is suspended (Image via Garena)

Step 8: Choose "Ban Appeal" as the type of request and use the description box to explain your situation and problem.

Step 9: Upload an image of the Ban Message and double-check all the information you have filled in before pressing "Submit."

It will take a few days for the developers to address the issue. They will update you regarding the status of your request, which you'll be able to see using the "My Request" button on the homepage.

