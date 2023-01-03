How to create unique Free Fire name like Raistar

Free Fire has gained a huge following over a short period of time and has cultivated an extensive playerbase. However, due to the overwhelming number of players in the game, many find it hard to stand out.

To become more noticeable in FF, players often make adjustments to their in-game persona, especially their IGNs. Many also try to emulate their favorite content creators, like Raistar, by adopting an identical playstyle or creating a similar in-game name.

Use a name-generator website to create an IGN like Raistar in Garena Free Fire

Use the suggestions given on the name-generator website or generate a nickname utilizing different symbols and fonts (Image via Nickfinder)

You can use name-generator websites to create an IGN like Raistar in FF. Websites like Nickfinder (https://nickfinder.com/) and Free Fire Name (https://www.freefire-name.com/) allow players to generate stylish and unique FF/ FF MAX names.

Follow the steps given below to generate a nickname like Raistar for Garena Free Fire and FF MAX:

Step 1: Use the links above to access your desired name generator website.

How to change in-game name in Free Fire

Get a Name Change Card to change the in-game names at lower prices (Image via Garena)

You can alter your in-game name using 390 diamonds or a Name Change Card. The Name Change Card is far cheaper as it costs 39 diamonds + 250 Guild Tokens. However, you will need to be a part of a guild to get the card via the store's redeem section.

A step-by-step guide to change the in-game names in FF and FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Once you have unlocked a Name Change Card, here's how you can make changes to your IGN in FF/FF MAX:

Step 1: Launch the game and sign in using your desired alternative.

Bind your guest account via system settings (Image via Garena)

Additionally, make sure to bind your account if you use a guest ID in Free Fire. This will allow you to save your progress online, so you don't lose your stats, purchases, diamonds, and more after uninstallation or updates. It will also allow you to access FF and FF MAX using only one account.

