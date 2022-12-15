How to download Free Fire wallpapers from official website

Thanks to its low-end device requirements and exciting battle royale mode, Free Fire gained massive popularity within a short period of time. The developers consistently pushed out new content, in terms of updates and events, to the game while also launching its enhanced version, FF MAX, to keep the Free Fire brand relevant.

As of December 2022, Free Fire is among the few Android applications with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. The famous BR game swiftly gained a cult-like fan following from users who are eager to consume as much of the vast amount of FF content, which also includes the game's HD wallpapers.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how players can use the game's official website to download the best wallpapers for their mobile devices.

A step-by-step to download high-quality Free Fire wallpapers through the game's official website

Downloading Free Fire wallpapers from the official website (Image via Garena)

Fans can easily download official Free Fire wallpapers from the game's website, thanks to an extensive catalog featuring full HD options and logos. Here's the step-by-step guide that players should follow to download the FF wallpaper of their choice from official sources:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop.

Step 2: Use the link 'https://ff.garena.com/en/' to open the official website on your device.

Step 3: You should click on the 'Media' tab located at the top of the homepage screen.

If you're accessing the FF website from a smartphone, use the menu option to access 'Media.'

Step 4: Click on the 'Wallpapers' button to access the website's catalog. Here, you can view some of the stunning and full HD wallpapers available.

Numerous options are listed on the official website (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Scroll through the wallpapers and find the image that you like the most.

Step 6: Tap on the wallpaper of your choice.

Step 7: Once you have made your choice, the website will provide you with two of the following alternatives:

Download on PC (1920 x 1080)

Download on Mobile (1080 x 1920)

Select the alternative that suits your preference and you will be redirected to another page.

Step 8: Tap and hold the wallpaper to get the download option. Download or save it on your device, so it can be used later.

Besides wallpapers, the official website has plenty of other interesting content and features related to Garena Free Fire and FF MAX, which fans may find helpful.

Find news, gameplay information, access to FF support, and more on the official Free Fire website

Other information about the popular BR shooter is available on the website (Image via Garena)

The official website features gameplay guides and update-related information, as well as details about new in-game events. It also allows players to be redirected to the FF Help Center, where they can submit requests related to in-game issues that they encounter.

In terms of gameplay information, the official website allows players to take a closer look at the game's various weapons, characters, maps, and more. Players can make use of this valuable information and use it to their benefit in-game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

