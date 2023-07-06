How to download Free Fire wallpapers in July 2023

Free Fire's popularity has grown yearly, and even after more than five years of official release, the game remains one of the most popular options in the mobile battle royale genre. It has a vast and dedicated following that wishes to use as much game-related content as possible, including merchandise and wallpapers. Garena hosts an entire catalog of more than 200 Free Fire wallpapers for both PC and mobile on the game's official website.

Therefore, you can easily access the said webpage to download the game's wallpaper from the official website. The following section provides a detailed guide.

Steps to download Free Fire wallpapers from the game's official website

You can download the Free Fire wallpapers from the media section of the game's official website. Here are the steps you may follow to download them for your device.

Step 1: Use this link to access the game's official website on any web browser.

Click on the media option and select Wallpaper (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the media option from the menu at the top. If you are using a mobile device, you can click the triple bar icon to access the menu.

Step 3: Click on the wallpaper option. A long list of official wallpapers will appear on the screen.

You have more than 200 wallpapers that are available in two resolutions: 1920 x 1080 and 1080 x 1920.

Select the preferred resolution and download the desired wallpaper (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Navigate through the page, click on the preferred wallpaper, and select the favored resolution. The image will load in a new tab.

Step 5: You can save the image on your device and set it as wallpaper.

In addition to the wallpapers, you can also download brand assets, including logos for both variants of the battle royale games, besides also providing the option to watch videos in the dedicated section.

There are several other sections on the website (Image via Garena)

The website also serves several other purposes, such as providing all the latest game-related news, including patch notes, collaborations, and more. You can also find a detailed section about the characters, pets, maps, and even weapons, including their stats.

Upcoming Free Fire 6th Anniversary celebrations

Free Fire will be turning six this year. As was the case with the previous anniversary, the developers have certainly planned extravagant celebrations for the 6th Anniversary. Events have already started on a few servers and will continue for a few weeks providing tons of activities to engage in and win a range of attractive rewards.

This time's anniversary celebration will be coupled with an electrifying performance by T.R.A.P. band featuring Moco, Antonio, Miguel, and Kelly. On the Indian server, the developers have begun the countdown. The celebrations have already begun with a web event providing a free Riptide Trailblazer Bundle.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. Thus, you are advised not to download or play the game due to these government-imposed restrictions.

