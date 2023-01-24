How to enter space in Free Fire MAX name (Unicode 3164)

Within the Free Fire MAX community, there is a fervent desire to acquire one-of-a-kind and distinctive nicknames. Many users search for creative names online to stand out and be different. This pursuit has become a common trend and is viewed as a way to make an impression on others.

One of the methods through which gamers can get a stylish Free Fire MAX name is by using symbols and fonts. Furthermore, individuals can also enter spaces between their names to make them appear a little bit different.

The detailed process of entering a space between the names using Unicode 3164 is listed in the section below.

Guide on entering space in Free Fire MAX name

Entering space in Free Fire MAX is possible using Unicode 3164 (U+3164), otherwise known as Hangul Filler. The procedure is pretty easy, and interested individuals may follow the steps outlined in the section below to complete the same:

Step 1: The starting step is to copy Unicode 3164. You can find it readily available on the internet through websites like compart.

Copy the Hangul Filler from any one of the websites on the internet (Image via Compart)

Step 2: Next, you may open the Free Fire MAX application on your mobile device and then head over to your in-game account. This can be done by clicking on the top-left corner.

Step 3: Once the profile emerges, click on the icon that is prevalent beside your existing name within the battle royale title.

Click on the icon, which is located beside your existing nickname (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A dialog box will show up, asking you to enter a new name. Now, you must type the name and paste the “Hangul Filler” where the space is desired, which is in between the words.

You may enter the space in between the name and then complete the name change (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The procedure can finally be concluded by clicking on the “390 Diamonds” option. Otherwise, a Name Change Card can also be utilized to alter the nickname inside Free Fire MAX.

It is worth mentioning that any mistakes in entering the name will result in you having to spend extra diamonds on the name change again. As a result, you must be careful when entering the space and not make any errors.

Additionally, those who do not have 390 diamonds are advised to obtain the Name Change Card. It will cost 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens, which is significantly less expensive than the former. Getting guild tokens isn't hard, and you may get them through "Guild Daily Quest."

Suggested stylish name to use in Free Fire MAX

Aside from the trick mentioned above of having space in between the names, you may try out the names that are provided below:

ᴾᴿᴼシGAMER 『AK』ƬƦΘレレ ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ ×ֆքɛƈȶʀɛ× ☆ναмριяєѕ࿐ ▀▄H0ɾɾ0ɾ▀▄ •Ҟモれ乙Ö࿐• ᏕHᎧᎧTᏋᏒ.ԿՁՕ™ ∇TₒₓᵢC∇ 彡ĐƗΔβŁØ彡 ╰‿╯ICY™╰‿╯ ๖ۣۜŁeͥgeͣnͫd ꧁༒•FEAR•༒꧂ ᴮᵒˢˢܔKILLER ᴏᴘ●FIRE⁹⁹ 乡ԼƖƑЄԼЄƧƧ乡 ❄ΛЛƓƐŁ❄ ▒­░ᔕᑭᗩᑕᗴ░▒ ༺ʄǟɖɛɖ༻ ༒EternAL༒ Ⓥ.SLaYeR.Ⓥ -SУMPHФИУ- 乂₣ℓα₥є乂 ◥ΣΛRƬΉ◤ ᴾᴿᴼ~࿐RANGER ★Vҽιɳʂ★ Ｓｐｏｏｋｙ☂️ -•ᗴᑕᕼᗝ•- ♢H0ЯЯ0Я♢ 『DARK』ᴺᴵᴳᴴᵀ

These names can further be altered, and you may play with different fonts, symbols, and more to have a more personalized name.

