How to exchange Beatz tokens for getting stars and free rewards in Garena Free Fire

The Squad Beatz event in Free Fire commenced on 4 February, and the peak celebrations for the event will happen today, 12 February. The new event in the battle royale game has introduced many sub-events and challenges that players can take part in to win rewards.

To claim exciting prizes, they will need to stock up on Beatz Token – Ruby and Stars. These are a type of in-game currency introduced temporarily via this event that gamers can use to redeem rewards.

How to get Beatz Token in Free Fire?

There are several ways to claim Beatz Tokens in the Squad Beatz event:

Daily Missions

Daily missions (Image via Garena)

This is an easy way to collect Beatz Token in Free Fire. Users must complete the following missions and then head to the “Beatz Daily Mission” in the Events section.

The following missions are:

Play 1 match with friends - 1 Beatz Token – Ruby

Play for 15 minutes - 1 Beatz Token – Ruby

Kill enemies five times – 1 Beatz Token – Ruby

Win a match - 1 Beatz Token – Ruby

Match Drop

After match drops (Image via Garena)

It is a unique event that ultimately targets giving away Beatz Tokens. Today, there are special offers that will allow players to claim more Beatz Tokens than usual.

Here are the criteria to win the tokens:

After match drop in Battle Royale - 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby

After match drop in Clash Squad - 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby

After match drop in Lone Wolf - 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby

Pet Ludo

The Pet Ludo event (Image via Garena)

The Pet Ludo mode in Free Fire was unveiled today at 10 am IST and will conclude on 21 February at 3:59 am IST. The token distribution is given as follows:

Play a Pet Ludo match once – 1 Beatz Token – Ruby every match

Play a Pet Ludo match thrice – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby every match

Play a Pet Ludo match five times – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby every match

Other ways

The Play To Win event (Image via Garena)

There are other missions like Play To Win and Login Events in Free Fire that gamers can opt for to get Beatz Tokens. These are some of the missions that they have to fulfill:

Play for 30 minutes – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Play for 60 minutes – Kord – Brassy Core and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Play for 90 minutes – 2 Incubator Tokens, 2 Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crates, and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Users can open the special interface of the Squad Beatz event and get two Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Stars in Squad Beatz event

The Gem Shuffle game mode (Image via Garena)

The Drone Supply interface in the Squad Beatz event offers a vast range of exciting prizes for players to claim by exchanging Stars. One star can be obtained by spending three Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

However, a maximum of 80 stars can be claimed this way. To obtain more, players will have to participate in the Gem Shuffle game mode.

