How Free Fire MAX players can get free Violet Core Loot Box

The new Free Fire MAX Help Up mission has begun, and with its arrival comes the opportunity to obtain the attractive Violet Core Loot Box skin free of cost. The event's name essentially sums up what you must do: revive a number of teammates to receive rewards.

Garena has had plenty of missions in the last few days, including kill, travel, and playtime, as part of the FFWS 2022 event series. All of these have concluded already, with only the Help Up mission live now.

Read through for a detailed guide on how to get an exclusive Violet Core Loot Box.

Guide to obtaining Violet Core Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

The new Help Up Team Mission commenced on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on November 28, 2022. You essentially have to help up, i.e., revive teammates ten times by December 2, 2022, to receive the free Violet Core Loot Box.

Here are the different requirements of the new Help Up Mission in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

There is no particular restriction regarding the game mode, and you can complete the objective in any of the preferred options. However, playing the Clash Squad mode is advisable as it is played in a 4v4 format over multiple rounds.

Thus, you will likely be presented with multiple opportunities to revive your teammates throughout a single match and thus can easily accomplish the said objectives. An epic loot box like this will cost at least a few hundred diamonds, and this reward is relatively valuable.

Steps to be followed to receive the free loot box in Free Fire MAX

To receive the rewards in Free Fire MAX, you may follow the steps outlined in the section below:

You can choose the required mode and accomplish the objective (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX and play the preferred game mode. Revive the required number of teammates to become eligible for the rewards.

Select the Help Up Team Mission tab from the menu on the left-hand side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Open the event section of the battle royale title and then select the FFWS 2022 section.

Step 3: Navigate through the numerous in-game events and select Help Up Team Mission.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the Violet Core Loot Box to receive it.

You may finally equip the loot box skin through the vault section of the store. The objective of the event is relatively simple. Since you only have to revive the teammates ten times over multiple days, you should not miss out on this opportunity.

Other FFWS events available in the game

This is the FFWS 2022 event calendar featuring the available events (Image via Garena)

Dragon Awaken alongside Card Collection will be accessible to Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server until December 1, 2022. The former offers a free pet and its skin, while the latter features a free Gloo Wall skin.

The Popping Stars event is also a mini-game available at the moment. You may engage in the event and collect astral energy to get rewards, including FFWS Tokens and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

