How to get 6th Anniversary Hat in Free Fire MAX

Hat Relay is the newest introduction in Free Fire MAX. The event made it into the game as a segment of the 6th Anniversary celebrations that have been in full swing for the last few days. It essentially provides a single free reward, the 6th Anniversary Hat, which has become a hot commodity in the community given the unique process of obtaining it.

There are two distinct methods for earning the rare collectible from the Hat Relay, and the following section explains both in depth.

Hat Relay event commences in Free Fire MAX

Hat Relay event was launched in Free Fire MAX on July 11, 2023, and will continue until July 19, 2023. Unlike regular cosmetics, you cannot acquire it by spending diamonds; instead, you must earn it through unique methods.

You have a rare chance to obtain the hat as a drop after playing matches. However, you can obtain the item in question by playing Battle Royale or Clash Squad match with a player who already owns it.

Play matches to stand a chance to receive the hat (Image via Garena)

So once your friend has acquired his 6th Anniversary Hat, you are only one match away from acquiring it. However, if this is not the case, you will need to play matches; it will be randomly dropped after the match.

Steps to get the 6th Anniversary Hat from Hat Relay event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to receive the 6th Anniversary Hat:

Step 1: If you have a friend, you can team up with your friend in Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches to get it instantly after the match.

Step 2: In other situations, you can continue to play games to stand a chance of receiving the hat.

Step 3: Once you have obtained the 6th Anniversary Hat, you can equip it through the vault section of the game.

Other 6th Anniversary events in Free Fire MAX

6th Anniversary events are available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Many freebies are available to players as part of the 6th Anniversary events in Free Fire MAX. As part of the Graffiti event, you can acquire Alok’s Beat Threads Bundle alongside other items like a parachute, an avatar, a banner, and more.

The Daily Reward section also provides themed Motorbike skin for signing into the battle royale title for seven days. You are also eligible for a free 6th Anniversary Celebration emote for meeting a certain playtime or attaining Booyahs.

Gather for Prize event is among the most attractive events for players as they can gather the required helps from their friends and community to receive the 6th Anniversary Celebration Box. Opening this crate, you can receive 6666 diamonds, Token Ring Vouchers, or up to 16000 gold. The reward from the crate is given randomly.

