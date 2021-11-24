How to get the best Free Fire bundles in November 2021

It is difficult for the Free Fire players to resist the temptations of attractive and mind-boggling cosmetics, especially outfits. The bundles are usually available within the store, while new ones are regularly introduced in events as well as Luck Royales.

The developers are constantly enhancing the list of possible options, thus providing players with a broader selection of cosmetics. A handful of new visually appealing bundles made their way into Free Fire in November 2021, and here is a guide to acquiring the best ones.

Steps to get the best bundles in Free Fire (November 2021)

4) Spirit of Booyah Bundle

Spirit of Booyah Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Spirit of Booyah Bundle is the only free outfit on this list. Players can redeem the exclusive themed bundle for 60 Booyah Head from the premium section of the Booyah Store in the special event interface. The female bundle is undoubtedly worth attaining due to its unique design.

Moreover, users can acquire special tokens from the Booyah Go event. The steps to obtain it are as follows:

Step 1: After players have collected the required number of Booyah heads from the Booyah Go event, they can visit the special interface.

Step 2: Subsequently, they must select the Booyah Store and then tap on the premium tab.

Step 3: Users can then exchange tokens for the Spirit of Booyah Bundle.

3) Doctor Red Bundle

Doctor Red Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Every few weeks, a new Diamond Royale is added to Free Fire, bringing a whole new outfit. The current one contains the Doctor Red Bundle which provides an eerie appearance with a white and red top, making it a great choice.

It is coming to an end today and as a result, interested players must acquire swiftly if they choose to do so. It is worth emphasizing that players are not guaranteed to attain the bundle in a given number of spins, and it might require a considerable number of diamonds.

The steps in achieving it are as follows:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players should hit the Luck Royale option and then select Diamond Royale.

Step 2: Users can then select the desired spin to attain the rewards.

2) Mystic Evil Bundle

Mystic Evil Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Mystic Evil Bundle was added in Free Fire on 23 November in the Booyah Wish event, where players can attain items as low as one diamond. The purple-themed cosmetics, together with the jacket, create a stunning look. The mask further adds to its visual appeal.

The event will be available until 29 November 2021, and the exact price of the bundle will depend on the Lucky Discount. The steps to attain it are as follows:

Step 1: After opening the Lucky Wheel in Free Fire, players should make a spin to receive a discount percentage.

Step 2: They can subsequently purchase the item from the pool and only then receive a new discount percentage.

Players can buy the outfit on the first discount received or even wait for one diamond offer.

1) Alpha Flameborn Bundle

Alpha Flameborn Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Alpha Flameborn Bundle is a new legendary outfit available in the Booyah Ascension. The outfit comes with its own set of perks, such as the ability to alter the color, an exclusive emote, an arrival animation, and more.

The ability to modify the color scheme is a bonus since it gives users a greater degree of control over the design. However, players may have to spend thousands of diamonds on it.

The procedure to attain the outfit is as follows:

Step 1: First, open the Booyah Ascension event and make the desired number of spins to attain the Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 2: Users can attain the outfit once they have collected 5 of these vouchers.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Which is the better outfit? Alpha Flameborn Bundle Mystic Evil Bundle 2 votes so far