How to get BTS Crystal and bundles in Free Fire MAX in June 2022

Back when Free Fire MAX collaborated with the Bang Tan Boys (BTS), they introduced a wide range of accessories that mobile gamers could buy. One of the most attractive items was the seven outfit bundles, each dedicated to a particular member of the boy band.
However, most players cannot acquire them due to the high cost and low availability of BTS Crystals. Due to the high demand for the bundles and the unprecedented hiatus that BTS recently announced, the demand for the outfits has increased.
Free Fire MAX: BTS Outfit bundles
Due to the increasing demand for the outfit bundles, Free Fire MAX reintroduced them via Luck Royale on 10 June 2022. In the BTS Royale section of this page, players can spend diamonds and obtain Purple Coins. These coins can then be exchanged for the various BTS-themed rewards that are up for grabs.
Spinning the wheel is quite costly. One spin will cost battle royale enthusiasts 40 diamonds. If they want to opt for the 11 spins option, they will have to spend 400 diamonds. 16 June 2022 is the last day for mobile gamers to claim the bundle.
The prize pool for BTS Royale is given below:
- BTS Crystal
- Easy Peasy emote
- Winner Throw emote
- Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless
- Blush Flush Backpack
- True Charm Loot Box
- Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare
- Sports Car – Golder Undaunted
- 10x Purple Coins
- 5x Purple Coins
- 3x Purple Coins
- 2x Purple Coins
- 1x Purple Coin
- MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
Once mobile gamers acquire the Purple Coins, they can exchange them for the following items:
- BTS Crystal is worth 30x Purple Coin
- Easy Peasy emote is worth 20x Purple Coin
- Winner Throw emote worth 15x Purple Coin
- Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless is worth 15x Purple Coin
- Blush Flush Backpack is worth 10x Purple Coin
- True Charm Loot Box is worth 7x Purple Coin
- Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare is worth 7x Purple Coin
- Sports Car – Golder Undaunted is worth 5x Purple Coin
- Pet kin: Tricky Jolly is worth 5x Purple Coin
- Purple Dazzle T-shirt is worth 5x Purple Coin
- GEN FF lobby music is worth 5x Purple Coin
- Breezer Surfboard is worth 5x Purple Coin
- Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate is worth 3x Purple Coin
- Violet Haze is worth 3x Purple Coin
- Dashing Illusion Pin is worth 3x Purple Coin
- Raise your hands is worth 3x Purple Coin
- Bonfire is worth 1x Purple Coin
How to claim the BTS outfits in Free Fire MAX?
Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Luck Royale option on the left side of the home screen.
Step 2: They will have to spin it and acquire a BTS Crystal.
Step 3: Once they have done so, they can tap on the Calendar icon on the home screen and head over to the Events tab.
Step 4: Under the Events tab, they must tap on the BTS Bundle Up option.
Step 5: They will have to click the Go To button and tap on Spin to spend the BTS Crystal and acquire a random BTS Outfit bundle in exchange.