How to get BTS Crystal and bundles in Free Fire MAX in June 2022

Back when Free Fire MAX collaborated with the Bang Tan Boys (BTS), they introduced a wide range of accessories that mobile gamers could buy. One of the most attractive items was the seven outfit bundles, each dedicated to a particular member of the boy band.

However, most players cannot acquire them due to the high cost and low availability of BTS Crystals. Due to the high demand for the bundles and the unprecedented hiatus that BTS recently announced, the demand for the outfits has increased.

Free Fire MAX: BTS Outfit bundles

Due to the increasing demand for the outfit bundles, Free Fire MAX reintroduced them via Luck Royale on 10 June 2022. In the BTS Royale section of this page, players can spend diamonds and obtain Purple Coins. These coins can then be exchanged for the various BTS-themed rewards that are up for grabs.

Spinning the wheel is quite costly. One spin will cost battle royale enthusiasts 40 diamonds. If they want to opt for the 11 spins option, they will have to spend 400 diamonds. 16 June 2022 is the last day for mobile gamers to claim the bundle.

Prize pool of BTS Royale (Image via Garena)

The prize pool for BTS Royale is given below:

BTS Crystal

Easy Peasy emote

Winner Throw emote

Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless

Blush Flush Backpack

True Charm Loot Box

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare

Sports Car – Golder Undaunted

10x Purple Coins

5x Purple Coins

3x Purple Coins

2x Purple Coins

1x Purple Coin

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Players will have to spend 30 Purple Coins to acquire one BTS Crystal (Image via Garena)

Once mobile gamers acquire the Purple Coins, they can exchange them for the following items:

BTS Crystal is worth 30x Purple Coin

Easy Peasy emote is worth 20x Purple Coin

Winner Throw emote worth 15x Purple Coin

Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless is worth 15x Purple Coin

Blush Flush Backpack is worth 10x Purple Coin

True Charm Loot Box is worth 7x Purple Coin

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare is worth 7x Purple Coin

Sports Car – Golder Undaunted is worth 5x Purple Coin

Pet kin: Tricky Jolly is worth 5x Purple Coin

Purple Dazzle T-shirt is worth 5x Purple Coin

GEN FF lobby music is worth 5x Purple Coin

Breezer Surfboard is worth 5x Purple Coin

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate is worth 3x Purple Coin

Violet Haze is worth 3x Purple Coin

Dashing Illusion Pin is worth 3x Purple Coin

Raise your hands is worth 3x Purple Coin

Bonfire is worth 1x Purple Coin

How to claim the BTS outfits in Free Fire MAX?

One BTS Crystal is worth one outfit bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Luck Royale option on the left side of the home screen.

Step 2: They will have to spin it and acquire a BTS Crystal.

Step 3: Once they have done so, they can tap on the Calendar icon on the home screen and head over to the Events tab.

Step 4: Under the Events tab, they must tap on the BTS Bundle Up option.

Step 5: They will have to click the Go To button and tap on Spin to spend the BTS Crystal and acquire a random BTS Outfit bundle in exchange.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far