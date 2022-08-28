How to get cheap legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX (only today)

Garena is offering another deal on the legendary weapon loot crates in Free Fire MAX, following a series of sales and other promotional deals that were available in the previous few days. As a result, gamers can get their hands on these crates for as low as ten diamonds.
Gun skins are an integral part of Free Fire MAX gameplay as they enhance the firearm's appearance and add additional attributes, making them even more deadly. The game features several alternatives to acquiring gun skins, with the weapon loot crates being one of them.
Consequently, the offers as one available in the game enable users to get their hands on their favorite legendary gun skin at a reduced price.
Free Fire MAX players can get legendary gun skins at a discount today
Gamers can open the weapon loot crate in Free Fire MAX to get their hands on the legendary gun skins. The developers have reduced the price of each crate to 10 diamonds instead of the regular price of 40 diamonds, providing a massive discount of 75%.
Additionally, players can apply further coupons, making the deal even more favorable for them. However, they need to make a quick decision as the offer only applies on 28 August 2022.
The list of weapon loot crates available at a discount is as follows:
- Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate
- Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate
- Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
- AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate
- Operano Weapon Loot Crate
- Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate
- Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate
- Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate
- Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate
- Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate
- Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
- Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
- Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate
- The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate
- Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
- Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
- Aquablaze Wrath Weapon Loot Crate
- Crimson Heir (Parafal + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate
- Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice and Fire Bones (Treatment Sniper + M249) Weapon Loot Crate
Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX weapon loot crate at a discount
Interested players can follow the instructions in the following section to purchase the loot crate at a discounted price:
Step 1: They should access the store within Free Fire MAX and then select the armory section
Step 2: Next, users can select the Legend Box from the screen's menu on the right side.
Step 3: The entire list of weapon loot crates on sale. Gamers can purchase the preferred loot crate and confirm their selection to obtain it.
After obtaining the crates, Free Fire MAX players can open them from the vault. Moreover, the duration of the gun skins depends on their luck. It varies between a trial card and a permanent skin.