How to get cheap legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX (only today)

Garena is offering another deal on the legendary weapon loot crates in Free Fire MAX, following a series of sales and other promotional deals that were available in the previous few days. As a result, gamers can get their hands on these crates for as low as ten diamonds.

Gun skins are an integral part of Free Fire MAX gameplay as they enhance the firearm's appearance and add additional attributes, making them even more deadly. The game features several alternatives to acquiring gun skins, with the weapon loot crates being one of them.

Consequently, the offers as one available in the game enable users to get their hands on their favorite legendary gun skin at a reduced price.

Free Fire MAX players can get legendary gun skins at a discount today

Gamers can open the weapon loot crate in Free Fire MAX to get their hands on the legendary gun skins. The developers have reduced the price of each crate to 10 diamonds instead of the regular price of 40 diamonds, providing a massive discount of 75%.

Additionally, players can apply further coupons, making the deal even more favorable for them. However, they need to make a quick decision as the offer only applies on 28 August 2022.

The gun skins are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The list of weapon loot crates available at a discount is as follows:

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate

Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate

Operano Weapon Loot Crate

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate

Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate

Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Aquablaze Wrath Weapon Loot Crate

Crimson Heir (Parafal + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate

Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate

Ice and Fire Bones (Treatment Sniper + M249) Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX weapon loot crate at a discount

Interested players can follow the instructions in the following section to purchase the loot crate at a discounted price:

Select the armory section to access the gun crates (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They should access the store within Free Fire MAX and then select the armory section

Step 2: Next, users can select the Legend Box from the screen's menu on the right side.

Individuals can select coupons to get further discount (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The entire list of weapon loot crates on sale. Gamers can purchase the preferred loot crate and confirm their selection to obtain it.

After obtaining the crates, Free Fire MAX players can open them from the vault. Moreover, the duration of the gun skins depends on their luck. It varies between a trial card and a permanent skin.

