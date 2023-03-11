How to get a colorful Free Fire signature? List of codes and more (March 2023)

Many Free Fire players desire to make their in-game profiles unique to distinguish themselves from other users. Fortunately, several methods exist to achieve this, with one of the most popular being using colorful signatures.

The signature is a text or description that gamers can place on their profiles. To make them colorful, they must use hex codes alongside them. Further details on how to get a colorful Free Fire signature are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so users who belong to the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices; however, they can continue to enjoy the game’s MAX variant since it wasn’t included on the list of prohibited applications.

Free Fire guide: How to get a colorful signature

Getting a colorful signature is a simple procedure, and you can achieve the same in minutes. Follow the steps outlined below if you aren’t aware of the exact steps to get a colorful signature inside Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Start the game on your mobile device and navigate to your profile by clicking the top-left corner.

Step 2: The next step is to open the “Player Info” dialog box by clicking on the “Gear” icon, as shown in the image below:

You may click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the specific box appears, enter the required color’s hex code in the signature section before the text. You must remember that you should insert the hex code in square brackets, i.e., [ ].

Insert the required hex code before the text of the signature (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally click the “OK” button to have a colorful signature in the game.

A vital thing worth noting is that the signature will not appear colorful to you; instead, it will appear colorful to the people visiting your profile.

Also, since changing the signature is free and doesn’t cost diamonds, you can change it multiple times.

List of codes that players can use in Free Fire

Provided below are a list of codes you can utilize (Image via Garena)

As specified above, hex codes are required to make the signature colorful inside Garena Free Fire. Listed below are the codes for a few of the most common colors that gamers can utilize:

1) Blue – [0000FF]

2) Green – [008000]

3) Red – [FF0000]

4) Yellow – [FFFF00]

5) Black – [000000]

6) Purple – [800080]

7) Pink – [FFC0CB]

8) White – [FFFFFF]

9) Grey – [808080]

10) Maroon – [800000]

11) Beige – [F5F5DC]

12) Gold – [FFD700]

13) Dark Green – [006400]

14) Lime – [00FF00]

15) Silver – [C0C0C0]

16) Lightcoral – [F08080]

17) Olive – [808000]

18) Tan – [D2B48C]

19) Green – [008000]

20) Magenta – [FF00FF]

21) Cyan – [00FFFF]

22) Orange – [FFA500]

23) Crimson – [DC143C]

24) Brown – [A52A2A]

25) Teal – [008080]

In addition to the ones already mentioned, individuals can find codes for the other colors online.

